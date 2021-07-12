In the wake of yet another national racial reckoning, this time in the wake of George Floyd’s extrajudicial murder, Major League Baseball announced before this season that it would for the first time consider Negro Leagues statistics and history — Black history — as valid as its own. But that Ohtani would be compared reflexively by most of us in the media to Ruth — skipping over the career not only of Radcliffe but other Negro Leagues stars who routinely pitched and played the field, like Hall of Famer “Bullet” Joe Rogan — reminds how baked-in is the continued delegitimization of Negro Leaguers’ accomplishments. An asterisk still hovers over their achievements, while none does for White players who also played only among themselves and not against all the best players of their time. And White baseball players, unlike their Black peers, segregated themselves by choice and decree. Negro Leagues’ ballplayers continue to deserve better.