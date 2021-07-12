The next year, Merrill committed to Army but lost his season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, MLB scouts noticed him. Merrill continued to grow and showcased his revamped skill set while playing for his travel teams, Five Star Carolina and Five Star National. He flipped his commitment to Kentucky to play in the SEC, arguably the country’s most competitive baseball conference. But even loftier goals, such as getting drafted in the initial five rounds, seemed possible for the first time.