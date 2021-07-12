Even Merrill could hardly process how quickly he rose on draft boards. After learning the Padres would draft him, the 18-year-old didn’t believe the news until he heard MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announce his name.
“Everyone around me was screaming, but I was still in shock,” said Merrill, who said he plans to sign with the Padres. “I’ve been taking it all in since [Sunday] night. It still doesn’t feel real yet. Eventually it will set in.”
Merrill is the first high school player from the D.C. area to be selected in the first round since the Baltimore Orioles drafted Westfield infielder Brandon Snyder with the No. 13 overall pick in 2005. Continuing a strong draft for the area, the Chicago Cubs selected Madison’s James Triantos as a third baseman with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round Monday afternoon.
Merrill said he picked up a bat when he was about 3 years old and couldn’t stop swinging it. He discovered his passion, began playing T-ball and later traveled the United States to face top competition. After his freshman season on junior varsity, Merrill grew five inches and became one of Anne Arundel County’s top players his sophomore season, hitting .450.
The next year, Merrill committed to Army but lost his season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, MLB scouts noticed him. Merrill continued to grow and showcased his revamped skill set while playing for his travel teams, Five Star Carolina and Five Star National. He flipped his commitment to Kentucky to play in the SEC, arguably the country’s most competitive baseball conference. But even loftier goals, such as getting drafted in the initial five rounds, seemed possible for the first time.
During the fall and winter, Merrill trained at InShapeMD-Severna Park and ate five or six meals per day, devouring chicken, rice and eggs. In January, Merrill was shocked by the number on his scale: 190. He had added 35 pounds since his junior year.
“I thought he was always going to be that little skinny kid,” Severna Park Coach Eric Milton said. “He always had the hands at shortstop, but with the size came more power. He’s blown up this year. He lives, eats and breathes baseball.”
Merrill displayed that strength on the field his senior year. He hit .500 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI to lead Severna Park to a 17-1 record and an appearance in the Maryland 4A championship game. A few MLB scouts came to his season-opener, and more visited as the season progressed. By the playoffs, about 50 scouts attended Merrill’s games.
Scouts don’t often flock to Maryland to evaluate talent for the first round. Merrill is the highest-drafted player from the state since the Oakland Athletics selected shortstop John McCurdy out of University of Maryland in 2002 with the 26th overall pick. He’s also the highest picked high school player from Maryland since pitcher Gavin Floyd was drafted fourth overall by the Phillies in 2001 out of Mount Saint Joseph.
The slot value for the No. 27 pick is $2,570,100.
“It’s going to feel like nothing I’ve ever felt before,” Merrill said of signing with the Padres. “I feel like I finally accomplished my goal, but at the same time, it’s not the endgame. I still have a lot of work to do, and I want to get to the top.”
While Merrill gained attention late in high school, Triantos attracted college scouts since middle school.
After attending IMG Academy in eighth grade, Triantos committed to North Carolina before he began his freshman year at St. John’s. Then, he put together one of the area’s most impressive freshman seasons in memory. He went 6-0 with a 0.44 ERA on the mound and batted .495 with 40 RBI to earn first-team All-Met honors.
Triantos transferred to Madison for his sophomore season, which was canceled because of the pandemic. In September, he reclassified to the 2021 graduation year. The weekend after that announcement, he made clear he’d be a gem in the draft, going14-for-14 at the plate with the MVP Royals at a tournament in Charleston, S.C.
In his second and final high school season, Triantos hit .712 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 19 games. He also went 9-0 with a 1.18 ERA on the mound. In Madison’s Virginia Class 6 championship victory, Triantos threw a perfect game through 6⅓ innings and scored both of his team’s runs.
Multiple Northern Virginia coaches said Triantos is the best high school player they’ve seen since Pete Schourek, who attended Marshall in the mid-1980s. In 1987, Schourek went 13-1 with a 0.46 ERA and 166 strikeouts on the mound while hitting .632 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI to lead Marshall to a state championship game appearance. Schourek played 11 Major League seasons and was the Cy Young Award runner-up in 1995.
Southern Virginia has also produced numerous MLB all-stars, including David Wright, Ryan Zimmerman, Justin Upton, Chris Taylor and Michael Cuddyer. None hit .712 like Triantos.
“Some of these kids are being drafted on potential,” Madison Coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand said. “He got drafted by the Cubs on production.”
Triantos’ father, Jim, could tell his son was different from his peers when he was 5 years old. Playing with children the same age, Triantos was the best hitter on his team, and a 7-and-under travel team coach wanted Triantos on his squad. When Triantos joined that team, older pitchers couldn’t stop him from hitting line drives.
Triantos, 18, will continue to face older competition, as he said he plans to sign with the Cubs. The slot value for the No. 56 pick is $1,276,400.
“I’m really excited,” Triantos said. “I can’t wait to compete with everybody out there. It’s the next level. I can’t wait to show what I can do.”
