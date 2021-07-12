After making a bogey-5 at the ninth, Davis left any negative thoughts behind and laced a drive down the left center of the fairway at the 409-yard par-4 10th. She landed her approach on a ridge that allowed the ball to funnel down a slope and settle below the pin within five feet.
“It was a perfect birdie putt,” Davis said with a wide grin shortly after getting into the clubhouse four strokes back of early leader Xin Kou, who fired a 4-under 66 that included five birdies.
But it wasn’t just Davis’s finishing hole that required psychological moxie. She began her round on the back side at No. 11, a logistics-based oddity from the usual multiple tee starts at Nos. 1 and 10 in almost all tournaments, and made bogey on her second hole of the morning.
Then the Tennessee commit made another bogey at the 155-yard par-3 16th, leaving her 2 over through the first six holes of a tournament she had been especially eager to play, not only because of its prestige but also given its location roughly 45 miles from her home.
“I’ve learned from experience that if you hit a bad shot, or you have a bad hole, that getting upset with yourself and getting mad, that is only going to do you worse,” Davis said. “I’ve learned that if I get a bogey, it’s whatever. You’re going to get a birdie on the next one.”
It wasn’t exactly the next hole, but Davis regrouped with a flourish starting at the 395-yard par-4 No. 2, where she collected her first birdie followed by another at the 188-yard par-3 fourth that got her back to even par on a layout she became familiar with during qualifying in late June.
Part of that local knowledge was a featured component in her strategy Monday of keeping the ball below the hole while navigating hilly terrain that offers few truly level lies and greens that slope back to front. Davis failed to execute on that blueprint at the 389-yard par-4 ninth, leaving a delicate putt above the hole.
She missed the par putt but ended with plenty of reason for optimism, knowing her second-round tee time is not until late Tuesday afternoon. Although the forecast calls for a heat index in the triple digits again, Davis has the benefit of sleeping in her own bed with plenty of time to rest.
“I was really happy to get that last birdie,” said Davis, whose score was four strokes lower than what she shot during her qualifying round. “After the bogey, I was a little annoyed because that put me over par, so I really wanted to birdie on that last hole to finish at even.”
Davis was one of six players who teed off in the morning to card a score of even par or better. Also at even par was Amari Avery, who like Davis is one of the few Black players in this week’s field of 156. Avery happens to share a birthday with Tiger Woods and joins the 15-time major winner as the child of a Black father and a mother of Thai descent.
Avery was one of the stars of the 2013 Netflix documentary “The Short Game,” which followed several juniors at the U.S. Kids Championship in Pinehurst, N.C. The Southern Cal commit competed at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
One of Avery’s future college teammates is Kou, whose round began with consecutive birdies at Nos. 1 and 2. She birdied No. 10 before carding her only bogey at the 168-yard par-3 13, which is said to have been an inspiration for Bobby Jones in his design of No. 12 at Augusta National.
Kou rebounded with birdies on two of her final three holes, sinking a five-footer at the 18th after an approach that earned a round of applause from members sitting on a terrace by the clubhouse.
“I think I just stayed really patient,” said the Chinese-born Kou, who also goes by the first name Cindy. “It’s really important to stay short on some of the holes here. Long, you’ve got the fast downhill that’s impossible. I actually short-sided myself on a par-3 today. That was my only bogey. It was an impossible chip, super fast downhill, so I think, again, I just stayed patient and left myself uphill putts.”
