This year’s British Open at Royal St. George’s is no different, and it’s further clouded by the fact that last year’s tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s been two years since golf’s best have tackled the course, the elements and one another at the sport’s oldest tournament. And it’s been a full decade since Royal St. George’s last hosted the tournament, when 42-year-old Darren Clarke came out of nowhere to hoist the Claret Jug in 2011.
Here are some things to consider before you attempt to identify the winner this week.
All odds taken Tuesday via the DraftKings Sportsbook.
The winning formula
Finding a through-line that defines most British Open winners can be difficult, considering the course changes every year, but it helps to look at both tournament history and recent form.
— Per Pat Mayo, five of the past seven British Open champions had a victory in one of their previous five tournaments that year, and the two who didn’t both had three top 10 finishes in their previous five starts.
— Of the last 20 British Open winners, 14 had won a tournament in the same season entering the event. Only one of those 20 — ultimate long-shot Ben Curtis at the 2003 British Open at, yes, Royal St. George’s — didn’t have at least two top 10s in the season entering the British Open.
— The last nine British Open champions all had at least one previous top 10 in the tournament in their careers.
— Since 2000, only two British Open winners ranked worse than 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Both Clarke and Curtis won at Royal St. George’s, naturally.
The favorites
Jon Rahm (+800 to win, -110 to finish top 10)
Rahm is the favorite here, just as he was the favorite heading into the U.S. Open last month; he followed through with his first major championship. But no golfer has followed a U.S. Open win with a British Open title since Tiger Woods in 2000, and the others who have done it — Bobby Jones (1926 and 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), Ben Hogan (1953), Lee Trevino (1971) and Tom Watson (1982) — could take up an entire wing of the Hall of Fame. Rahm has made the cut in three of his four British Open appearances but has no finish better than a tie for 11th.
Brooks Koepka (+1800 to win, +175 top 10)
The four-time major winner who cut his teeth as a pro playing in Europe always seems to be around the top of the leader board at majors, and the British Open is no exception: Koepka has finished among the top 10 in three of his last four appearances. In his last three tournaments in which he’s made the cut, he’s finished T-2, T-4 and T-5, and two of those tournaments were majors. That run goes along with his win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Since 2016, Koepka is a combined 84 under par at grand slams. The next-best golfers in that statistic (Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele) are 63 shots worse.
Jordan Spieth (+1900 to win, +188 top 10)
Spieth won this tournament in 2017 and has two other top 10 finishes. He has one victory and seven other top 10s this season. If he can have even an average tournament off the tee and not spray the ball into the Royal St. George’s rough or bunkers, he could raise the Claret Jug for a second time.
The mid-tier
Patrick Reed (+3000 to win, +250 top 10, +125 top 20)
Reed is more accurate than long off the tee, which will serve him well this week, and is one of the game’s best short-game players. The 2018 Masters champion finished T-8 at Augusta this year, won the Farmers Insurance Open in January and scored his first top 10 at the British Open two years ago. He’s also won three times on the European Tour.
Paul Casey (+3000 to win, +250 top 10, +125 top 20)
Of the last 14 British Open winners, 11 were older than 30. Casey is 43, is playing in his 18th British Open and hasn’t finished among the top 10 at the tournament in 11 years. But don’t hold that against him: The Englishman — good off the tee, good around the green — was T-4 at the PGA Championship and T-7 at the U.S. Open and won a European Tour event in January (though it was in Dubai). And while England’s soccer team couldn’t bring it home for the country at Euro 2020, maybe Casey can become England’s first British Open winner since Nick Faldo in 1992.
Longer shots
Harris English (+6000 to win, +450 top 10, +200 top 20)
English hasn’t played the British Open since 2016 and has never finished better than a tie for 15th, but he’s won twice this calendar year — including his most recent tournament, the Travelers in June — finished a solo third at the U.S. Open and has some strong driving and short-game metrics in recent events.
Rickie Fowler (+8500 to win, +650 top 10, +300 top 20)
Fowler’s status as golf’s premier commercial pitchman is somewhat odd considering his performance over the past few years has fallen off a cliff, so much that he didn’t even qualify for this year’s Masters or U.S. Open, ending his streak of major championships played at 37. But he tied for eighth at the PGA Championship in May, tied for sixth two years ago at the British Open and tied for third the last time Royal St. George’s hosted this tournament in 2011. Plus, Fowler can be both straight and long off the tee and has been solid around the green, attributes that could come in handy this week.
The odds
As of Tuesday morning, via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jon Rahm, +800
Brooks Koepka, +1800
Xander Schauffele, +1800
Jordan Spieth, +1900
Justin Thomas, +2050
Rory McIlroy, +2200
Dustin Johnson, +2250
Viktor Hovland, +2500
Louis Oosthuizen, +2800
Patrick Cantlay, +3000
Paul Casey, +3000
Matthew Fitzpatrick, +3000
Tyrrell Hatton, +3000
Patrick Reed, +3000
Bryson DeChambeau, +3500
Collin Morikawa, +3500
Shane Lowry, +4000
