The four-time major winner who cut his teeth as a pro playing in Europe always seems to be around the top of the leader board at majors, and the British Open is no exception: Koepka has finished among the top 10 in three of his last four appearances. In his last three tournaments in which he’s made the cut, he’s finished T-2, T-4 and T-5, and two of those tournaments were majors. That run goes along with his win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Since 2016, Koepka is a combined 84 under par at grand slams. The next-best golfers in that statistic (Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele) are 63 shots worse.