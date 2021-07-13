At a listed 6 feet 2 and 220 pounds, Rahm is bigger and stockier than most pro golfers and can generate plenty of power with the lower half of his body. In any event, his results speak for themselves: He is 21st on the PGA Tour in driving distance, and his 11 top-10 finishes this season on the tour are three more than anyone else. That doesn’t include a seventh-place finish at last week’s Scottish Open, and Rahm enters the British Open as the betting favorite.