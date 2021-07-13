Residents quickly covered part of the mural, a photograph by Daniel Cheetham on the side of the Coffee House Café, with messages of support. “It’s not right,” Peter Doherty, the cafe’s owner, told the BBC. “It’s not the first time this has happened either. It takes such guts to get up and take a penalty. We need to take a look at ourselves as England fans. You’d think after the year we’ve had we’d be hugging each other, not hating each other.”