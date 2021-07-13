In the 12th round (353rd overall), Washington added Cal Poly left-hander Andrew Alvarez (6-3, 215). The 22-year-old went 7-3 with a 4.08 ERA over 88⅓ innings with 81 strikeouts and 31 walks.
Clemson redshirt freshman righty Mack Anglin went to the Nationals in the 13th round (383rd overall), and Washington selected Arizona State lefty Erik Tolman in the 14th round (413th).
“We accomplished kind of what we set out to do,” Nationals assistant general manager Kris Kline said after Monday’s Day 2 of the draft. “We’ve always kind of been pitching-heavy, and I think we filled some voids that we have in our minor league system. Our player development guys are going to be happy with what we got.”
With their 20 picks, the Nationals added 10 pitchers (four left-handers, six right-handers), five outfielders (including second-rounder Daylen Lile), two catchers, a shortstop (No. 11 overall pick Brady House), a second baseman (Darren Baker, son of former manager Dusty) and a first baseman. The deadline to sign draft picks is 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
The first position player the Nationals drafted Tuesday was San Diego State outfielder Jaden Fein in the 15th round (443rd overall). The redshirt sophomore was a second-team all-Mountain West Conference selection who hit .389 with four home runs, 19 doubles and 53 RBI.
Washington again added to its pitching corps in the 16th round by selecting Central Florida’s Jack Sinclair with the 473rd pick. The right-handed junior had a 5-5 record and a 4.77 ERA in 17 appearances.
The Nationals chose their only D.C.-area native of the draft in the 17th round (503rd overall): UNC Greensboro righty Brendan Collins. The redshirt sophomore is from Olney and attended Sherwood High.
Auburn’s Steven Williams became the Nationals’ first catcher selected in the 18th round (533rd overall), and Washington used its final two picks on Riggs Threadgill (19th round, 563rd), a righty from McLennan (Tex.) Community College, and Elie Kligman (20th round, 593rd), a catcher from Las Vegas’s Cimarron-Memorial High.
“For us, you stare at all the magnets on the board, and you’ve got big leaguers up there,” Mark Baca, the Nationals’ assistant director for amateur scouting, said Monday. “You’re driven. You’re still focused until it’s over. Up to this point, I don’t think I could feel any better.”
More on the Nationals: