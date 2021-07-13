“At any given time, he most likely has the most power, the most velocity, the most speed on the field. To have all those attributes in one player, it’s so good for the game, and it’s inspiring to watch,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said. “We don’t start as pitchers only or position players only; we all want to do both. ... There’s a simplicity to him, just being able to fulfill that dream. Even as a pitcher now or as a hitter, a certain inner child in us would love to do all of it. He’s doing it.”