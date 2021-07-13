Nichols was recorded in a private phone call without her knowledge. In the video, she says those hosting duties were contractually her responsibility, according to the recording that was obtained by the New York Times. That story was published days ahead of Taylor’s expiring contract and prompted a rebuke from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the National Association of Black Journalists, as well as a flurry of coverage and commentary. Nichols was removed as the sideline reporter during the NBA Finals but delivered her own apology on the air last week. The futures of Taylor and Nichols at ESPN remain uncertain.