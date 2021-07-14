“For me, that’s the only word that can really describe it,” she said. “It’s something that you’ve always wanted to be a part of. The people that have been a part of this group ... they’re just people that you’ve always looked up to. So not only being in the same room with them, but now to be competing with them for something to honor our country with, again, it’s surreal. It’s just a true honor.”
The past 24 months for Atkins have been full of the kind of moments that build legacies. She was a starter for the 2019 WNBA champion Washington Mystics, a stalwart defender and a knockdown shooter in just her second pro year. Her role expanded as she became an on- and off-court leader during the 2020 season, when Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles and Natasha Cloud opted out of the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And this year, Atkins is putting up career highs in points (16.8), rebounds (3.0), assists (3.5) and minutes (31.2).
The icing on the cake was being selected to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. The roster is full of household names and future Hall of Famers — and Atkins will join them in Japan.
“When I think about my career as a basketball player and what legacy I want to leave as an athlete, this is something I wanted to be a part of,” Atkins said. “Honestly, I feel like a lot of my dreams are all active. You can hope, but you want to be actively chasing those dreams. So it was definitely something I wanted to be a part of. I wasn’t sure how or when, but I just knew, at some point, if I continued to put my best foot forward, [this was possible].”
Tina Thompson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a Hall of Famer, has been a mentor for Atkins since she was an assistant at the University of Texas when Atkins played there. The relationship has endured and now both are in the same region again, with Thompson coaching the University of Virginia. Thompson — a co-head coach for the WNBA all-stars along with Lisa Leslie for Wednesday night’s matchup with the women’s national team — knows Atkins, 24, belongs on the Tokyo-bound squad.
Controversy surrounded the selection of the national team, most of it centered on the absence of 2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike. Rotations have yet to be determined, and there are superstar guards on the roster in Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. Atkins is a first-timer along with guards Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith.
“I reminded her [that] she’s in this space because she deserves to be there,” Thompson said. “Being in this position is not something that anyone that’s a part of Team USA takes lightly. So the players that they pick, they pick them for a reason. I just encouraged her to continue to be exactly who she is. She’s amongst storied USA basketball national team members, and they’ll guide her along the journey and point her into the direction she’s supposed to be in.”
That may be what benefits Atkins most — simply being around such iconic players. Team USA has won six consecutive gold medals and is favored to make it seven. Lofty expectations have been passed from generation to generation.
Leslie, a four-time gold medalist and another Hall of Famer, pointed to Teresa Edwards and Katrina McClain for welcoming her, current coach Dawn Staley and Sheryl Swoopes and instilling a work ethic. They passed that along to Bird and Taurasi.
“USA Basketball has been a well-oiled machine,” Leslie said. “If you look at the ’95 team and all the hard work that we put in to travel the world to play other countries, a culture was created. A winning culture was created. It’s gold, or it’s nothing. … The hardest part is practice, because you’re playing against the best players in the world. You make each other better.”
“All of that experience kind of trickles down day by day,” Taurasi noted.
Those are just a few of the things that Atkins will be able to bring home — beyond the Olympic memories. There’s a bit of learning by osmosis that comes from watching how players such as Bird, Taurasi, Charles and Sylvia Fowles approach their craft, the way they practice and prepare, and the way they carry themselves on and off the court.
Atkins is excited about playing for Staley, and the feeling seems mutual. Staley is looking forward to taking advantage of her defensive prowess.
“She’s just a really young talent that’s open to learning,” Staley said. “Hopefully I can pour into her and all the coaching staff members can pour into her. And, most importantly, it is the most experienced players on our team that can really pour into her and make that biggest impression of how to do this thing and do it not just one time but two times and three times.
“She’s young enough to do that. Our team and our country needs players like Ariel.”
