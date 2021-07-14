For inspiration, Davis’s caddie told her immediately before the shot, mostly in jest, that there was $500 in it for her in the unlikely event of a hole-out.
Davis never had to take the putter out of her bag and is potentially a bit thicker in the wallet to boot. Her shot with a 60-degree wedge ended with the ball landing several feet beneath the pin, bouncing and disappearing into the hole for an eagle-2 on the way to a exhilarating 1-up triumph.
“The moment it fell in I was pretty shocked,” said a grinning Davis, a recent graduate of North Point High in Waldorf, roughly a one-hour drive from the course. “I didn’t think that would actually happen. I was more worried about winning than the $500.”
The shot catapulted Davis, seeded third after shooting even-par 140 over two rounds of stroke play, into Thursday’s round of 32. Davis will face Chloe Lam, who beat Faith Choi of Frederick, Md., 2-up. Choi was the only local player other than Davis to advance to match play.
No. 1 seed Rose Zhang, meanwhile, had little trouble advancing to the round of 32, defeating No. 64 seed Lauryn Nguyen, 6 and 4. Zhang is the top-ranked female amateur in the world and the prohibitive favorite to win this event after claiming the U.S. Women’s Amateur title last year at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville.
“In match play, it definitely changes your strategy,” said Zhang, whose 8-under 62 on Tuesday in the second round of stroke play set a course record. “When you go out there, you have to be able to play with your opponent and just be ready for whatever they hit.”
Davis certainly was up to the task in front of a gallery that included her parents, Morris Davis and Marlene Annoni. Also closely monitoring the proceedings was her future college coach Diana Cantu, who is heading into her first season at Tennessee after directing Maryland for seven seasons.
Davis’s supporters erupted as the ball dropped to cap by far the most entertaining match of the first round, during which the three-time Maryland 4A state high school champion had to regroup time and again down the stretch to extend the match.
On the final hole of regulation, for instance, Davis was faced with a downhill eight-footer for par after Johnson tapped in from a foot. As the ball traveled toward the cup, it settled on the lip for what Davis said felt like eternity before falling and providing a jolt of energy heading to the first playoff hole.
“Honestly I wasn’t sure if I was going to make that putt,” said Davis, whose approach landed some 10 feet past the hole and slowly rolled back several feet toward the flag. “So I said, ‘Let’s just go for it and see what happens.’ ”
With the momentum of that clutch putt fresh in her mind, Davis laced a drive down the right edge of the fairway several yards past a bunker and a tree cutting a direct path to the green. Johnson’s drive landed in the front left of the sand, creating a difficult lie for her approach.
Johnson blasted out of the sand, and her approach sailed over the green and into high fencing along a hill behind the hole.
Then came the most memorable shot of a golf career that began when Davis’s grandfather took her to a local municipal course in Pennsylvania when she was 6 years old. Davis carried just one club with her to the driving range, a 3-wood, and hit the ball straight that day, too.
“I knew as soon it left the club it was so good, so good,” Davis said of the improbable shot she produced with what she estimated was a swing 75 percent of full. “And then I figured, okay, we can make birdie out of this, but then it just kept on rolling and fell in.”
