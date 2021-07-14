“Bob Baffert and NYRA have had a good relationship in the past. My hope is that they can get to that point again for the overall good of horse racing,” said Robertson, who argued for Baffert before Amon on Monday. At that court session in Brooklyn, the judge reportedly pressed an attorney for NYRA on why the body issued its suspension before granting Baffert a hearing. The attorney said then that Baffert was to get a hearing after Aug. 11, when NYRA was set to determine the length of his suspension.