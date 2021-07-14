“The suspension is indefinite, and NYRA concedes at most that Baffert’s claims might ‘be decided within the year.’ But the 2021 Saratoga summer meet is a one-time opportunity,” Amon wrote in her decision. “And given that many of the races are limited to horses of a certain age, an inability to compete in those races now means those horses will never have the chance.
“Baffert will face substantial damage to his income, client base, and reputation if he cannot enter horses at NYRA races for the indefinite future. He has already lost one prominent client and stands to lose others, and has been deprived of the ability to compete at Belmont.
“I am sensitive to NYRA’s concerns about Baffert’s involvement in the events surrounding Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby performance, and the fear that history might repeat itself in New York. But for the reasons stated, the actual and substantial harm that Baffert will suffer absent an injunction outweighs the speculative harms that NYRA raises.”
An attorney for Baffert, W. Craig Robertson III, said (via the Associated Press) that the ruling confirms that “following the Kentucky Derby, there was an improper rush to judgment and Mr. Baffert has been treated unfairly.”
“Bob Baffert and NYRA have had a good relationship in the past. My hope is that they can get to that point again for the overall good of horse racing,” said Robertson, who argued for Baffert before Amon on Monday. At that court session in Brooklyn, the judge reportedly pressed an attorney for NYRA on why the body issued its suspension before granting Baffert a hearing. The attorney said then that Baffert was to get a hearing after Aug. 11, when NYRA was set to determine the length of his suspension.
The Saratoga meet starts Thursday and runs through Sept. 6. It features such prestigious races as the Travers Stakes, Alabama Stakes and Whitney Stakes.
“NYRA is reviewing the court’s decision today to determine our legal options and next steps,” the association’s president and CEO, Dave O’Rourke, said Wednesday in a statement. “What is clear, however, is that Mr. Baffert’s actions and behavior can either elevate or damage the sport. We expect Mr. Baffert to exert appropriate controls over his operation.”
In its May announcement, NYRA said it was basing its suspension of Baffert on factors including an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission into Medina Spirit’s failed test, as well as a number of similar previous incidents involving Baffert-trained horses. O’Rourke also told Baffert in a letter that NYRA took into account the trainer’s seemingly shifting explanations for how a banned substance was found in Medina Spirit on race day. The 68-year-old trainer, who has won the Kentucky Derby a record seven times, received a two-year ban last month from Churchill Downs, which stages that race.
Baffert was able to enter Medina Spirit into the Preakness Stakes, where the horse finished third behind Rombauer, but NYRA’s decision prevented the Derby winner from competing in the final leg of the Triple Crown series, the Belmont Stakes. That race was won this year by Essential Quality, trained by Brad H. Cox.
In a lawsuit Baffert filed last month to overturn his NYRA ban, he stated, “Every day that I am prevented from entering horses in races is one more day of lost opportunity that I can never regain and for which I am being harmed.”
Amon said in her ruling that in many cases involving a claim of irreparable harm, a plaintiff could be made whole after the fact with monetary damages. However, Baffert’s situation was different, she noted, because he could not be certain how much money he would have lost by not being able to enter horses into a series of races such as the ones soon to be held at Saratoga.
“Baffert would not be able to adduce reliable evidence as to how a particular horse would have fared in a given race,” wrote the judge. “The very existence of horserace wagering makes plain that such a divination cannot be reliably performed.”
Amon also held that because of NYRA’s entwinement with New York state interests and regulations regarding horse racing, it was fair to regard the association as a state actor and thus accountable under the due process clause in the 14th Amendment. She ruled that NYRA and anyone acting on its behalf was enjoined from enforcing the May suspension “pending the final hearing and determination of this action.”
