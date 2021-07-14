“Yeah, I have no idea, to be honest,” Lowry told reporters of trying to repeat as champion. “Everything that happens for me is kind of new.” He did expect to gain from what he deems a boon: up to 32,000 spectators per day. “I think playing in front of fans does it for me,” he said. “Not playing in front of fans doesn’t do it for me.” The 32,000 left the 34-year-old “very excited when I heard there were going to be that many people here.” That’s as those 32,000 might cup their ears and still hear residual roars from 2019 at Royal Portrush, where the crowds adored Lowry and vice versa.