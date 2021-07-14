Not content to let a good golf beef die of inattention, reporters asked Koepka to elaborate about the origin of his feud with DeChambeau on Tuesday ahead of the British Open, which begins Thursday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England. His answer first requires not a small amount of unpacking.
During a Golf Monthly podcast in 2019, Koepka called out golf’s slower players without mentioning DeChambeau by name. Even so, video of DeChambeau ponderously contemplating a wedge shot at a European Tour event recently had garnered some attention, and it was widely assumed Koepka considered DeChambeau to be one of the sport’s most notorious slowpokes.
“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds to hit a golf ball,” Koepka said during the podcast. “It’s not that hard.”
DeChambeau would confront Koepka about that comment at the Northern Trust tournament at Liberty National later in 2019, telling reporters that he “just wanted to clear the air.” But that apparently didn’t happen.
Before a PGA Tour event last month in Connecticut, Koepka told reporters that he and DeChambeau had “agreed on something” during their Liberty National chat but DeChambeau “went back on it.” Koepka repeated that telling of the story Tuesday in England, saying “we had a conversation at Liberty, and he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain and I didn’t like that, so I’ll take my shots.”
Koepka was asked to elaborate Tuesday and did, saying he was displeased that DeChambeau initially had confronted Ricky Elliott, Koepka’s caddie.
“It was at Liberty. He didn’t like that I had mentioned his name in slow play, so we had a conversation in the locker room, and then I guess we said something else in the press conference but didn’t mention his name in it, and he walked up to Ricky, said something,” Koepka said. “It was, ‘You tell your man if he’s got something to say, say it to myself.’ I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky. Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation. We both agreed we’d leave each other out of it and wouldn’t mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn’t mention each other’s names, just go about it.
“So then he decided I guess he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it’s fair game.”
About five months after their Liberty National snit, DeChambeau was asked about Koepka’s appearance in ESPN the Magazine’s “Body Issue” during a Fortnite Twitch stream. DeChambeau, who was in the midst of his transformation into golf’s most hulking player, took a few shots at his rival’s physique.
“I don’t think his genetics even make him look good,” DeChambeau said. “Did you see the Body Issue? He didn’t have any abs. I have abs.”
To which Koepka issued a salvo that included a photo of his four major trophies (at the time, DeChambeau had yet to win a grand slam, though he finally would triumph at last year’s U.S. Open).
DeChambeau was asked about the beef a few hours before Koepka’s session with reporters Tuesday.
“He can say whatever he wants,” he said. “I think he said something back at Liberty National not upholding something, but I don’t know what he’s talking about in that regard.
Suffice it to say, Koepka and DeChambeau will not be in the same group when the British Open tees off early Thursday morning. They will, however, be teammates on this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, barring one of them deciding to skip the biennial competition between the United States and Europe. Koepka was asked about that on Tuesday, as well.
“It’s only a week,” he said. “I mean, look, I can put it aside for business. If we’re going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week. I’m not playing with him. I’m pretty sure we’re not going to be paired together; put it that way. I think it’s kind of obvious. It doesn’t matter. We’re not going to be high-fiving and having late-night conversations.
“I do my thing, he does his thing. Yeah, we’re on the same team, but it’s not an issue at all. I don’t view it as an issue. I don’t think he does. Like I said, I can put anything aside for a team, business, whatever, just to get the job done. No problem with that.”
