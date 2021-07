On Sunday, though, Antetokounmpo returned home and looked more like himself, this time decorating his dominance with his trademark passion. Late in the third quarter, with Milwaukee on its way to a 120-100 win over the Suns in Game 3, Antetokounmpo lifted a high layup off the glass while absorbing contact. He celebrated by pumping his fist and curling his lip in a menacing way that showed that not only was he still in command, but he was finally comfortable in this series.