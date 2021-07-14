But his ability to overwhelm and overpower the Suns on one good leg also reflects the passion and resilience that have served as the steam for his dreams. If Antetokounmpo can lead the Bucks, who trail 2-1 in the series, to three more wins, he would be the third-youngest player — behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob Pettit — to have multiple MVP awards and an NBA championship on his résumé. But if the Suns get two more wins and Antetokounmpo continues to play at the level he did in the previous two games, he should get consideration as the second Finals MVP from a losing team. Jerry West is the only player to achieve that feat, back in 1969.