His misadventures at the free throw line — that painstaking, pre-shot miming routine, the extended dribbling that leads to 10-(plus-)second countdowns and the occasional winces if he shoots an air ball — have been magnified this postseason. But what need to be highlighted are his ability to draw fouls and the mental fortitude he has to not allow misses or mockery deter him from attacking.
“No matter if I miss a shot or make a shot, I take the next one,” Antetokounmpo said Tuesday, adding that he’s developing the mind-set of “not being scared of missing shots.”
For all of the criticism Antetokounmpo receives for his lack of offensive versatility — most of which is fair, considering the Milwaukee Bucks’ postseason failings the previous two seasons — he continues to separate himself from most of the NBA with sheer determination and grit. Those qualities — and the ability to remain optimistic in the face of his failings — elevate his transcendent talent.
Antetokounmpo has been the best player in the first three games of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 34.3 points and 14 rebounds, and that’s despite treating Game 1 as a test for his hyperextended left knee. His remarkable comeback from an injury that appeared to end this season, and possibly the next, has been credited to his stunning athleticism and durability.
But his ability to overwhelm and overpower the Suns on one good leg also reflects the passion and resilience that have served as the steam for his dreams. If Antetokounmpo can lead the Bucks, who trail 2-1 in the series, to three more wins, he would be the third-youngest player — behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob Pettit — to have multiple MVP awards and an NBA championship on his résumé. But if the Suns get two more wins and Antetokounmpo continues to play at the level he did in the previous two games, he should get consideration as the second Finals MVP from a losing team. Jerry West is the only player to achieve that feat, back in 1969.
“I’m not trying to focus on what people have to say about my game and how I should play,” Antetokounmpo said. “But always, it comes back to me and what I believe and how I can get better and what I see two, five, 10 years down the road. I believe that year by year, if I’m healthy and I keep working hard, by the grace of God, I’m going to keep getting better as a player.”
That potential for greatness was noticeable early in his career. In his second season, Reggie Evans, then a forward with the Sacramento Kings, was seated on the bench when he stopped Antetokounmpo during a game to ask how old he was. Antetokounmpo turned and said, “Twenty.” A stunned Evans leaned back and repeated the number, then said, “Dang,” before taking a sip of water.
Two years later, Kevin Durant said Antetokounmpo “could end up being the best player ever if he wanted to.” Within a few months, Kobe Bryant was challenging him to be the MVP and Shaquille O’Neal was ready to declare Antetokounmpo “the next Superman.”
That’s why his career trajectory is so difficult to predict and complaints about his shortcomings are so grating: Antetokounmpo has noticeable — and possibly fixable — flaws but already has collected two MVP awards, has produced the most efficient statistical season in NBA history and has led his team to the Finals while he’s still uncertain about where all of this is headed.
Antetokounmpo doesn’t fit into any previously established box, as far as position.
Drafted as a wiry small forward, he was shifted to point guard, then bulked up into a dominant big man with cartoonish shoulders that negatively affect the fluidity of his jump shot. He’s fast, strong and an unstoppable force when he has a head of steam and decides to make downhill sprints toward the basket. He doesn’t have the offensive weaponry of Durant, the natural playmaking ability of LeBron James or the jump shot of Dirk Nowitzki. And even as he has tried to add those elements — at times with cringeworthy results — Antetokounmpo appears better suited as a modern incarnation of O’Neal. In reality, Antetokounmpo, at 6-foot-11 and 242 pounds, is a combination of youthful speed, instinctual playmaking and hours-in-the-weight-room power.
Antetokounmpo’s superpower is that he possesses the kind of short-memory fearlessness required for greatness. He won’t be shamed into the shadows. The possibility of conquering those challenges and shining is much more appealing. Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons shrank when the noise got louder about his free throw foibles this postseason. Antetokounmpo put on his ear buds, turned up the volume on the soundtrack to his inner drive and kept barging through, air balls and countdowns be damned.
A viral video of Antetokounmpo’s attitude circulated during the Eastern Conference finals. Antetokounmpo explained how basketball can be humbling. “I’ve been down here,” he said, lowering his hand to the floor. “Only way is up now.” Teammate P.J. Tucker was listening and falling over laughing. Antetokounmpo was smiling throughout his dialogue but wasn’t joking.
The joke has been on everyone who wants to confine him by some preconceived notion of how a franchise player should perform on this stage — as if greatness is only defined by a player’s ability to crossover dribble into a pull-up three-pointer or nail tough turnaround jumpers over multiple defenders. Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden rarely says anything of note, but in February 2020 he slammed Antetokounmpo with the most scathing assessment of his game: “I wish I could be 7 feet, run and just dunk. That takes no skill at all. I got to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill.”
Harden was definitely salty over losing out to Antetokounmpo for 2019 MVP honors. But Antetokounmpo also has fallen into a trap, at times, thinking he needs to be Bryant or Durant. His three-point attempts often awaken rims and lead to applause from his opponents. His drives to the basket invoke fear, and he generally slides back into what works for him. He is what happens when Russell Westbrook’s motor is put in the body of a 7-footer.
“I feel like always I try to go to my strength, which is drive and getting downhill, getting in the paint, making the right pass and all that,” said Antetokounmpo, 26. “I feel like expanding the game, sometimes you got to be okay with playing with your weaknesses a little bit. It might not be the strongest part of your game, but if you’re able to expand it — it might be a 15-footer, a three-pointer or whatever the case might be — it makes you more effective down the line. I think that’s where the adjustment, for me, is going to be.”
The humiliation of the past two postseason exits, losing to eventual champion Toronto and Eastern Conference champion Miami despite being the No. 1 seed each time, has prepared him for the challenges of this playoff run. He was down 2-0 against Brooklyn and fended off elimination twice as the Bucks won Game 7 on the road. He watched his teammates close out the Atlanta Hawks in his absence, enduring round-the-clock treatment on his knee until he was confident enough to test it out — in the most intense environment possible.
Antetokounmpo has been painted as some sort of bionic man because of his physical gifts, but his human emotion also has been evident during this run. His older brother and teammate, Thanasis, embraces him and offers encouragement before each game. Thanasis was a calming influence late in Game 7 against Brooklyn, when little brother got flustered. And, in Game 3 of the Finals, he was so overwhelmed that he asked out in the early minutes, needing some time to recalibrate before he dominated.
When this season is complete, regardless of the outcome, Antetokounmpo has no intention of getting complacent. He’s far from the player he wants to be, fully aware that his motivation, much like his motor, comes from within. And it has yet to be contained.
“Going down the road, I feel like, yeah, I can get better,” he said. “I don’t think I’m there yet, but I feel like I can get way, way better. But the specific things that I have to do that I believe I can get better at, I’m willing to do it.”