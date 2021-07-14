The Clippers’ options are further crimped by the cache of draft picks they sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the George deal. Remarkably, the Clippers owe their first-round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026 and pick swaps in 2023 and 2025 to the Thunder — making it impossible for the Clippers to tank for 2022 draft positioning and making it difficult to pursue a multiyear rebuild. With an injured Leonard or without him, they are stuck for the time being.