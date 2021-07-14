Although Sherman was denied bail, a spokesman for the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that is standard procedure in alleged domestic violence incidents until a suspect can appear before a judge.
The spokesman did not confirm the name of the person in custody, but said a 911 call came from a residence at 2 a.m. Pacific time. The caller said an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was trying to force his way in. When police found the suspect outside, he allegedly fought with them before being taken to a hospital. He was cleared and then booked into the jail. There were no injuries in the residence, the spokesman said.
“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFL Players Association said, without identifying the player in a statement. Sherman is a vice president on the union’s executive committee. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”
Seattle’s KOMO-TV reported that state troopers responded around 1:45 a.m. Pacific to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash at a construction site in Redmond. Sherman was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the KOMO report, but then exited his damaged vehicle and proceeded on foot to a home in Redmond.
Sherman’s potential injuries were related to the use of a police dog to aid in the arrest outside the home, the station reported.
Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league is empowered to conduct its own investigations and can impose discipline, if it establishes a violation of the policy, even in the absence of a conviction or criminal charges. A baseline six-game suspension in domestic violence cases can be longer or shorter, depending on the circumstances.
“Free agents are eligible to sign with any team,” an NFL spokesman wrote in a statement. “The league investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy, the player would be facing discipline.”
Sherman, 33, played for the 49ers the last three seasons after starring for the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defense that won a Super Bowl and played for another. He was with the Seahawks from 2011-17. He played college football at Stanford.