Now, after planning to hold the Open in 2020 but having to wait for 2021 because of the pandemic, Royal St. George’s gets its turn, over near Sandwich Bay. “Even actually walking in our little, like, Open clubhouse here this week,” Rory McIlroy said, “there’s a board with the list of winners and the courses, and it says ‘2020 championship not played,’ and you’re just so used to seeing that like 1941 or 1945, like war years and stuff like that. The fact that every time now you look at 2020 it’s going to say, ‘championship not played,’ it just sort of stuck with me.”