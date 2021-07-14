“I’m going to tell my grandkids that technically I won a gold medal after they win gold,” the MVP candidate from the Bahamas said. “So, I’m trying to win because this is the closest I’ll ever get to a gold medal. I’m trying to go out there and get the W so I’ll be like, ‘Grandma got the gold back in 2021!”
The fact that Team USA will head to Tokyo next week for the Olympics adds a different dimension to the all-star festivities. The Olympians are in the midst of training for the world stage while the WNBA all-stars were more focused on Wednesday’s game. Seven players on the WNBA team were making their first all-star appearance, not including Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, who is on the Olympic roster.
The focus was a bit different for the two different squads.
“We’re focused on getting ready for the Olympics,” said 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart. “The All-Star Game is happening, but we’re Team USA and we’re playing the all-star team and this is just another exhibition game for us to get ready.”
Jones (Sun), DeWanna Bonner (Sun), Candace Parker (Sky), Arike Ogunbowale (Wings) and Courtney Vandersloot (Sky) were the starters for the upset-minded Team WNBA. Sue Bird (Storm), Brittney Griner (Mercury), Jewell Loyd (Storm), Stewart (Storm) and A’ja Wilson (Aces) got the start for Team USA.
Stewart predicted a competitive game for the same reasons she’s not overly concerned about the outcome.
“It’s not so much an All-Star Game for us, but a preparation game for the Olympics,” Stewart said. “(It’s) a game and also a second practice for us. We’re going to continue to do as much as we can to make sure that we’re at the level we need to be at.
“We’re actually going to play. The All-Star Game before, you guys know it’s a little bit of a mess.”
The All-Star Game was the first of three contests this week for Team USA as it will face Australia, including Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell, on Friday and Nigeria on Sunday. The work put in Wednesday could be as beneficial as either of the other two exhibitions.
“It’s a great way for the USA team to get ready,” Bird said. “It’s a great way to prepare for us. It’s also a great way to showcase the top talent. … One side is going to be preparing for something, but all-in-all we’ll hopefully put on a good show.
“We just had a practice, we’re training, we’re getting ready. So we’ll try to do some of the stuff we learned and also have fun putting on a good show.”
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert added, “We are here to celebrate the best athletes in the world. What better way to send our Olympians off to Tokyo than to have this format this year.”