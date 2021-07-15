The accident in May was on a Wednesday, which meant Davis had custody of J’Oni. He was bringing J’Oni to her mother around 9:45 p.m. when Davis saw a homeless man with a sign asking for food. He pulled over near an exit ramp, popped the trunk of his Chrysler and sorted through groceries, looking for fruit cups and a bag of chips to donate. According to a crash report released by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the driver of the Chevy Equinox “appeared to show signs of impairment from alcohol and or drugs” when she smashed into Davis, who got pinned to the back of his car.