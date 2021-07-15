The sides cannot negotiate a new deal until after the season, and it opens up the possibility that he could leave for another team in free agency next year. Tagging Scherff a third time, in 2022, would be too cost prohibitive for the team to consider; he would be due a 44 percent pay raise, for a salary of nearly $26 million.
From the team’s perspective, paying a guard more than $18 million is a hefty expense, but for one season — and for this season in particular — it’s manageable for Washington. Their starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, is due only $10 million, well below the $18.7 million average for starting quarterbacks, according to the salary website Over The Cap, and many of Washington’s offensive starters are playing on rookie deals or minimal contracts.
That, however, could soon change. Fitzpatrick, as well as projected starting left tackle Charles Leno, are on one-year deals. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is on his fifth-year option and has been negotiating a new contract with the team. Tight end Logan Thomas is on an expiring deal, and leading receiver Terry McLaurin will be eligible to negotiate a new contract at season’s end.
Although the team and Scherff, at different points in the offseason, expressed hope of reaching a long-term deal, having him play on the franchise tender seemed like the more realistic outcome as early as April — a month after he was he tagged.
“We’ve got Brandon signed right now, and we’ll see how things go as we go forward,” Coach Ron Rivera said at the time. “We are most certainly interested, but again we’ll have to wait and see what happens. We haven’t talked since he signed.”
Scherff, who will be 30 in December, hasn’t played a full season since 2016. But, when healthy, he has been one of Washington’s most consistent performers. In 13 games last year, he was penalized only once (false start) and allowed only one sack for a loss of five yards, according to Stats LLC. He was also voted the team’s Ed Block Courage Award Winner, voted to his fourth Pro Bowl and became the first Washington player since Matt Turk in 1996 to earn first-team all-pro honors.
Throughout the season, Rivera praised Scherff for his resiliency and leadership, calling him “a guy that’s in it for the long haul.”
“I think when you have a guy like that it really doesn’t matter who you put next to him,” Rivera said in December. “He’s going to be able to communicate and get things worked out, and that’s what he’s shown us.”
With the recent release of right tackle Morgan Moses, who signed with the New York Jets, Scherff is now the second-longest-tenured Washington player, behind punter Tress Way.
But it’s a title he may hold for only one more year.
“You can’t worry about the future,” he said in June. “ … You just got to worry about getting better each and every day and just proving to yourself that you can be here and you belong here. Just showing the people why you belong here, being that leader, being somebody that people can look up to and just being that good example and trying to lead.”