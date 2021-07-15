Asked by a reporter whether he thought he could get back into contention if he could straighten out his driving, DeChambeau replied, “If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks.”
Hours later, in a statement he shared on social media, DeChambeau wrote, “I sucked today, not my equipment.”
In between those two sets of comments, DeChambeau was sharply criticized by Ben Schomin, a tour operations manager at Cobra-Puma Golf who filled in as DeChambeau’s caddie earlier this month when the golfer and his longtime caddie abruptly parted ways just before the start of a PGA Tour event.
When reached at his home in Michigan, while DeChambeau has Brian Zeigler on his bag in England, Schomin was remarkably candid in letting Golfweek know how he felt about the expression of disdain for a driver his company has striven to build to DeChambeau’s unusual specifications.
“It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid,” Schomin declared.
“He has never really been happy, ever. Like, it’s very rare where he’s happy,” said Schomin, who later clarified to the website that the unhappiness to which he referred was solely in regard to DeChambeau’s frustrations with his driver.
“Now he’s in a place where he’s swinging a 5-degree driver with 200 mph of ball speed,” said the Cobra executive. “Everybody is looking for a magic bullet. Well, the magic bullet becomes harder and harder to find the faster you swing and the lower your loft gets.”
Famed — some might say notorious — for his highly analytical and exacting approach to golf, DeChambeau’s quest to reach the top of the game has famously included transforming his own physique to add bulk and produce greater swing speeds. He leads the Tour in driving distance and club head speed by substantial margins, but as he pointed out to reporters Thursday, his extreme approach to hitting off tees has him “living on the razor’s edge” in terms of being able to harness his power into productive shots.
At Royal St. George’s Thursday, DeChambeau had trouble staying on the straight and narrow. “When I did get it outside of the fairway, like in the first cut and whatnot, I catch jumpers out of there and I couldn’t control my wedges,” he told reporters. “It’s quite finicky for me, because it’s a golf course that’s pretty short, and so when I hit driver up there and it doesn’t go in the fairway, it’s in the first cut or it’s in the hay, it’s tough for me to get it out on to the green and control that.”
He added that his driver did not have “a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits.”
DeChambeau did offer something of a backhanded compliment to Cobra in his initial comments, when he said of the way golf manufacturers in general make driver heads these days: “It’s not the right design, unfortunately, and we’ve been trying to fix it, and Cobra has been working their butt off to fix it, we just haven’t had any results yet.”
Schomin was more than willing to agree that his company has been going to great lengths to help DeChambeau achieve better results off the tee.
“Everybody is bending over backwards,” he said to Golfweek. Schomin referred to computer-aided design (CAD) in telling the website, “We’ve got multiple guys in [research and development] who are CAD-ing this and CAD-ing that, trying to get this and that into the pipeline faster. [Bryson] knows it.”
In his subsequent apology, DeChambeau described his post-round comments as “very unprofessional” and said the team at Cobra was “like family to me, especially Ben Schomin.”
“I deeply regret the words I used earlier,” he wrote. “I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times. With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions.”
DeChambeau’s contrite turnabout did not come as a surprise to Schomin, to judge from the quotes he gave to Golfweek.
“It’s like an 8-year-old that gets mad at you,” Schomin said. “They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you.’ But then you go, ‘Whoa, no you don’t.’
“We know as adults that they really don’t mean that, and I know that if I got him cornered right now and said, ‘What the hell did you say that for,’ he would say that he was mad. He didn’t really mean to say it that harshly. He knows how much everyone bends over backwards for him, but it’s still not cool.”
