After the snap, running back Jonathan Williams broke toward Hudson’s side, and as Hudson tried to mirror him, he got chipped by an in-breaking receiver. The collision slowed Hudson and appeared to give Williams a critical step. But Hudson is fast — his 4.56-second 40-yard dash ranked eighth among the 30 linebackers who ran at the 2020 NFL scouting combine — and experienced in coverage. As a three-year starter at Michigan, he played “Viper,” a hybrid role of strong safety, outside linebacker and nickel cornerback.
Hudson wedged Williams toward the sideline with a smart pursuit angle, and turned his head just in time to see the ball sailing toward him. He stuck out his right arm and, while falling backward, snared the one-handed interception.
In a recent interview, Hudson pointed out that he didn’t celebrate the pick with his teammates. He got up and ran.
“I don’t like to react to it all like that because … I feel like I can do things better than that personally,” he said. “That’s just the beginning of me feeling comfortable, [which allows] me to make more plays. That was just the beginning. That’s all I’m gonna say.”
This season, Coach Ron Rivera called Hudson a candidate to play a position the team calls “Buffalo nickel,” which is essentially a slot cornerback against bigger offensive personnel. The position is important generally because of the popularity of three-receiver sets, and specifically because of how often offenses used big personnel against Washington last year. The team faced two-tight end sets on 30 percent of its plays, the second-highest rate in the league behind the Arizona Cardinals (31), according to Sharp Football Stats.
Buffalo nickel is an important path onto the field for Hudson, a fifth-round pick who became a stalwart special-teamer but only played 51 defensive snaps as a rookie. Rivera mentioned safety Landon Collins could at times play the position as well, but if Hudson secures most of the reps, it’d give him the same proving ground Kam Curl had last season before he broke out at strong safety in place of the injured Collins. (Hudson could also push Jon Bostic for the role of third linebacker in Washington’s base defense.)
“[I] really like what I'm seeing out of ‘Leke out there,” linebackers coach Steve Russ said during offseason workouts. “It's fun to watch young players mature and grow up and get comfortable in your scheme.”
Hudson (6 foot, 220 pounds) is shorter and sturdier than Curl (6-foot-2, 198 pounds). He’s undersized for a linebacker, but strong. Despite being the lightest player at his position at the combine, he benched four more reps at 225 pounds than the second-highest player (30). Hudson said his body has stayed the same since senior year, and that the team trusts him at his current weight, so the question now is whether he can produce like Curl, who was also praised for his instincts and technique.
There are reasons to believe he could. Hudson, like Curl, has experience at multiple positions in the defensive backfield. Many responsibilities of the Viper and Buffalo nickel positions — covering tight ends, lining up in the slot, stopping the run — are similar.
“There’s a bunch of overlap,” Hudson said, adding, “I might not be your traditional linebacker — 6-2, 235 or whatever it is — but it don't matter because I got the heart. I got the skills. And I know what I'm doing. I can play with these guys.”
In the last year, Hudson said, he’s learned how to be a professional from veteran leaders, such as Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen and Kevin Pierre-Louis. He’s getting more massages, staying in his playbook longer, using the cold tubs and eating healthier. He’s working on “every aspect” of his game and trying to use his hands more on the field. All those little adjustments helped him capitalize during offseason workouts when Bostic, his competition for third linebacker, was absent for a personal reason.
Now, with training camp fast approaching, the linebacker feels as if he’s doing everything he can to take the next step. After all, he said again, the one-handed interception was only a beginning.
“My confidence through the roof right now,” Hudson added. “I really can’t wait to get started.”