Hudson (6 foot, 220 pounds) is shorter and sturdier than Curl (6-foot-2, 198 pounds). He’s undersized for a linebacker, but strong. Despite being the lightest player at his position at the combine, he benched four more reps at 225 pounds than the second-highest player (30). Hudson said his body has stayed the same since senior year, and that the team trusts him at his current weight, so the question now is whether he can produce like Curl, who was also praised for his instincts and technique.