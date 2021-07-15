To demonstrate Oosthuizen’s mastery of majors, it can help to restate the breadth of his contention: Since winning the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews, he has finished second at the 2012 Masters (in a playoff), tied for second at the 2015 U.S. Open, tied for second at the 2015 British Open (in a playoff), second at the 2017 PGA, third at the 2020 U.S. Open, tied for second at the 2021 PGA in South Carolina and second at the 2021 U.S. Open in San Diego. He steered away from the woe of all that what-if and toward the might of it, saying, “It gives me confidence going into majors knowing that I’m still competing in them and I’ve still got chances of winning.”