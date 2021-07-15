All of it yielded one of those first-round leader boards with too many names and bios and story arcs to process, all of them at an event in southeast England not all that far from Dover and also Calais, an event reborn after a one-year hiatus.
Back came that ancient chatter about the cruciality of hitting fairways given the harrumphing rough, so people went ahead and hit fairways. Putts plopped down in a chorus almost audible across the Atlantic. It became a day of anti-misery with 47 golfers under par and another 26 matching it, even on a course where no two holes dare go in the successive direction and so the wind changes tee-to-tee-to-tee.
Of course, the big batch of birdie-hoarders did look up at leader Louis Oosthuizen, owing to some modern-day stipulation of golf majors: If Oosthuizen and his pretty swing aren’t up there in the happy rafters of the board, is it reaIly a major anymore?
His 6-under-par 64 doubled as “probably in my mind the perfect round I could have played,” he told reporters in Sandwich, England, as he had found a place in his nimble mind for the near miss agonies at the PGA Championship in May and the U.S. Open in June. “In both of those I was beaten by better golf at the end there,” he offered.
To demonstrate Oosthuizen’s mastery of majors, it can help to restate the breadth of his contention: Since winning the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews, he has finished second at the 2012 Masters (in a playoff), tied for second at the 2015 U.S. Open, tied for second at the 2015 British Open (in a playoff), second at the 2017 PGA, third at the 2020 U.S. Open, tied for second at the 2021 PGA in South Carolina and second at the 2021 U.S. Open in San Diego. He steered away from the woe of all that what-if and toward the might of it, saying, “It gives me confidence going into majors knowing that I’m still competing in them and I’ve still got chances of winning.”
Multitudes of the confident and the confidence-seeking bubbled just below. Look, it’s Jordan Spieth, one shot back like it’s all 2017, when he gave the United States its most recent title in this greater Open of the two, before the bitchy beast golf demanded his return trip from the clouds. Continuing something of a resurgence in 2021, he pretty much warbled about his 65, including, “Yeah, I mean, I’ve really loved this tournament,” and, “It brings a lot of the feel aspect into the game,” how the fans are “just the best in golf,” and how playing the links makes one “shorten swings up over here, and hit more punch shots and just stuff that I probably should be doing at home.”
And look, there’s that grizzled Stewart Cink, right there in the big logjam just one shot below Spieth and 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Brian Harman. Cink is the 48-year-old who became one of those half-forgotten major winners, when he bested 59-year-old Tom Watson in a 2009 playoff at Turnberry and Watson sat down for his news conference, noticed the bummed-out storytellers in his audience and said, “This ain’t a funeral, you know.”
But who won?
Cink won.
In a sport where people hardly ever win twice in a season, Cink actually has won twice in a season that started last late summer, and he called his 66 Thursday a “really acceptable day.” Its acceptability let him hang into Friday alongside the fellow shooters of 66: 31-year-old South African Dylan Fritelli, the 34-year-old Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, 35-year-old major winner Webb Simpson and the 30-year-old Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, whose impressive U.S. Open contention last month pretty much closed down when a ball bounced into a tree at Torrey Pines and decided to take a seat up there and enjoy the sweeping Pacific views.
But wait, there came so very many other names, from the brilliant Collin Morikawa (3 under par) to the No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson (2 under) to the storied Sergio Garcia (2 under), and yes, of course, that remarkable reliable, Brooks Koepka (1 under). The bunch of them even had room for a sizable thicket of Englishmen, a quintet at 3 under par — Danny Willett, Justin Rose, Jack Senior, Andy Sullivan and the bound-to-win-someday Tommy Fleetwood, that 2019 runner-up.
That’s relevant because they haven’t had an English winner since Nick Faldo in 1992, a span that has seen 14 different American wins, three each from Ireland and South Africa, two for Northern Ireland and one each for Scotland, Sweden, Italy, Zimbabwe and Australia. “I have no reason why,” said Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion.
The strains of the happy chorus came from Hebert (“I’m feeling great for sure.”) to Morikawa (“Overall, I thought I found a rhythm.”) to Simpson (“Yeah, today was a great day.”). They came from yet another Englishman, the forever-present Paul Casey, who delighted in “obviously a clean round” at 2 under par; from Willett, who “played well all day really”; from Johnson, who declared his round “very solid”; from Garcia, who said, “Yeah, no, it was a nice round”; to Rose, who said, “I mean, playing 18 it wasn’t lost on me that a bogey-free round is pretty good around Royal St. George’s. It’s a gnarly golf course.”
Did anyone find it gnarly in the English sunshine? Some reigning major winners did. With 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama absent after a positive coronavirus test caused a lack of practice time, and 2021 PGA champion Phil Mickelson at a troubled 10-over-par 80, and 2021 U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm at 1 over par and wallowing in some gloom in a bunker at No. 9, and 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry with the same score as Rahm, at least none seemed to match the specific woe of 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at 1 over par.
He and his driver weren’t getting along, with a particular antipathy for its “face.”
He said the club “sucks,” and called it “not a good face for me.”
That sounded apt for a planet of accursed and hurled clubs, but it didn’t fit Thursday at Royal St. George’s, where almost everybody liked their club faces.