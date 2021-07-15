The chance for the eighth and record-breaking no-hitter might be a bit more difficult to get since MLB declared it will be enforcing rules prohibiting the use of foreign substances by pitchers as of June 21, with offenders facing suspension. Before the ban, hitters were batting .239 with a .713 OPS. They have batted .246 with a .737 OPS since. Those are only slight upticks to be sure, but pitchers have been complaining that it’s difficult to grip the ball and a recent analysis by The Washington Post showed that spin rates — or the number of revolutions per minute a baseball makes on its way to home plate — have decreased across the league. Higher spin rates, when combined with higher velocities, make pitches more effective and if spin rates decline we will see batters, as a whole, start to improve.