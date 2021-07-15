Cruz, who put down two beer-battered fish tacos and a green bold burrito during a celebratory lunch with his parents at Del Taco on Tuesday, has a ticket to fly to Florida on Sunday, where he’ll likely train with the Nationals’ rookie-level team for the next few months. As he transitions to a life of playing baseball full-time, Cruz said he’ll take a break from the photography business he started in high school and put his work toward his degree in Christian Ministries on hold. He’s grateful for the opportunity with the Nationals, but admitted his lifelong love for the Dodgers won’t easily fade.