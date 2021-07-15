“I … almost choked on my food, I was like ‘Yeah, of course, of course,’ ” said Hurson, well aware Zhang is the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world. “It sounds amazing.”
Hurson is not exactly your average part-time looper just looking to make a buck. A two-time club champion at Columbia, the 35-year-old Bethesda native played collegiately at William & Mary before a short stint as a professional.
His pairing with Zhang couldn’t have worked out better. Zhang, 18, has reached the quarterfinals with Hurson at her side.
Despite his golf pedigree, however, Hurson knew he had to work to build Zhang’s trust.
“I know how good she is, obviously. So, I don’t want to be too presumptuous and like, ‘You know, I’m going to help this girl and play because I’m a club champion’ or whatever,” Hurson said. “She’s obviously number one in the world, she knows how to hit her shots and putt and everything.”
As Zhang powered through the first two rounds of stroke play — earning medalist honors — Hurson became more comfortable in helping her around the 6,118-yard, par-70 layout. First he helped her with yardage. Soon, as he got a feel for her play, Hurson helped with club selection.
“It’s definitely very underrated, a caddie, and I think caddies really influence how a player plays in terms of their mental and physical abilities,” Zhang said.
Zhang, from Irvine, Calif., kicked off the second day of match play with a 4 and 3 win over Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines, earning a spot in the round of 16.
In the afternoon, she kept her momentum going with a 4 and 2 win over Amari Avery of Riverside, Calif. She built an early lead and never let up. Hurson was struck by her ability to put poor shots behind her, focusing instead on what she must do next to win the hole.
“Good players can play at a different level every once in a while,” Hurson said. “But she’s always playing at a different level.”
Zhang closed out her match against Avery with a birdie on the par-3 16th hole. With her adrenaline pumping, she was between clubs. Hurson helped her settle on a 9-iron.
“My caddie and I, Doug, we decided to use a 9-iron, and throughout the shot I felt confident with my swing, I felt confident with the way things were going, so I just went at it and hit a really good shot close,” Zhang said.
Another player thriving with her caddie is local favorite Bailey Davis, the White Plains, Md., native who also advanced to the quarterfinals Thursday. Davis’s caddie, Joe Pakaluk, joked with the player on Wednesday that he would give her $500 if she holed out a wedge on the first playoff hole.
She won the playoff without ever taking the putter out of her bag,
“He offered and I said absolutely not, I don’t even think that’s allowed,” Davis said with a grin on her face. “It was definitely just a joke.”
Davis was not extended to extra holes Thursday, advancing out of the round of 32 with a 4 and 3 win over Chloe Lam of Fountain Valley, Calif. She then beat Camille Boyd by the same margin in the round of 16.
Joining Davis and Zhang in the quarterfinal are Yana Wilson, Kaitlyn Schroeder, Paula Miranda, Bailey Shoemaker, Katie Li and Karen Tsuru.
Zhang will go up against Wilson (Henderson, Nev.), who is coming off a 4 and 3 win over Karoline Tuttle. Davis will meet Tsuru (Carlsbad, Calif), who advanced by beating Kylie Chong, 1 up.
If Davis has one concern entering the quarterfinals, it’s her putting. But she believes if she can maintain an even keel, she has a chance.
“I’m doing well when my opponent’s in trouble,” Davis said. “I’m not going on top of that trouble, I’m able to stay steady and stick with my game no matter what they’re doing.”
