But there’s not a single solution, which is why the move-the-rubber-back conversations are real. The sport is testing larger bases — from 15 inches wide to 18 — at Class AAA. But who knows how wide bases are anyway? Why not make them 24 by 24 — and see whether that helps hitters beat out more grounders and makes base stealers more eager to swipe second? At Class AA, the rules in the second half will dictate that all four infielders play with their feet on the dirt, with two to the left of second base and two to the right — essentially eliminating the defensive shift.