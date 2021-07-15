Fury, 32, and at least 10 people in his camp tested positive after spending time at the Las Vegas gym where Fury was training, according to The Athletic.
Fury is expected to take the next three months to recover and resume training camp, although the rescheduled October date was also the product of a busy boxing schedule that featured potentially conflicting pay-per-view events, as well as concerts at T-Mobile Arena. Errol Spence Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are slated to square off in an Aug. 21 welterweight title bout, and Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are in talks for a Sept. 18 fight.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and the 35-year-old Wilder’s (42-1-1, 41 KOs) October fight will be the first for either boxer since they met in February 2020, when Fury defeated Wilder via a seventh-round technical knockout to claim the World Boxing Council belt.
When they first met in January 2018, Fury and Wilder fought to a split draw that allowed Wilder to retain his WBC title. Many observers felt that the Englishman got the better of Wilder in that fight by controlling much of the action, although Wilder scored knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds.
After Wilder’s loss last year, his team triggered a rematch clause in his contract, but a third bout with Fury was postponed because the pandemic would have prevented fans from attending last year. A promoter for Fury said in May that his fighter agreed to an August showdown with fellow British star Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, but a U.S.-based arbitrator ruled that Fury was obligated to face Wilder instead.
Following the arbitrator’s ruling, Joshua’s team lined him up with a fight against former cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (18-0-0, 13 KOs). Joshua (24-1-0, 22 KOs), who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, is set to take on Usyk in London on Sept. 25.
