A win over Zhang, 18, would make Davis the first Black woman to win a USGA championship. She didn’t imagine she would get this far but says her confidence has skyrocketed as she has progressed through the week, which started with 156 players and is down to two.
“There’s a lot of putts on these greens that can get away from you very easily. There’s a lot of side-hill sliders, downhill sliders,” Davis said. “I’ve been hitting those with a lot more confidence, and my putting has gotten a lot better as the week has gone on. So I think I’m ready for [Saturday].”
In the morning quarterfinal against Karen Tsuru of Carlsbad, Calif., Davis jumped out to a 5-up advantage through 10 holes and held on for a 3-and-2 win.
The Tennessee commit then squared off against a friend — Katie Li of Basking Ridge, N.J. Li wobbled late on the front nine, bogeying Nos. 8 and 9, allowing Davis to go 2-up at the turn. Li made a birdie at the par-3 16th to trim the margin to one, where it stayed heading to No. 18.
Li’s second shot at the 368-yard par-4 was tight — about five feet from the pin. Davis, who said she had a feeling Li was going to make a birdie, had about a 15-foot birdie putt to halve the hole and secure the win.
With a crowd of about 400 looking on — and a TV crew following the twosome — Davis sank the putt.
“I thought I would be really nervous, and I thought I’d hit some bad shots,” Davis said. “But I really think [the TV crew] made me play better because I was just so calm and composed the whole time. I really tried not to think about it too much. I know it might be a little more [Saturday], so I’m mentally preparing myself for that.”
Zhang’s path to the final also included tense moments Friday. The Irvine, Calif., resident trailed early in her quarterfinal against Yana Wilson, a 14-year-old from Henderson, Nev. — the first time she faced a deficit in match play this week — before winning four of the first five holes on the back nine to close Wilson out on No. 14.
“Just being able to stay patient even when I’m one down and kind of adjusting my way back to being tied and then leading is very important in match play,” Zhang said. “You just need to use the momentum that you had on that one hole to just keep going.”
Her afternoon semifinal against Paula Miranda of Mexico, the last international golfer remaining in the field, was tight from the start.
Miranda made birdies at No. 3 and No. 8 and was 2 up at the turn. Zhang rallied to win three straight holes before Miranda birdied No. 17, knotting the match. It stayed tied into the second extra hole — played at No. 17 — where Miranda wobbled, making a bogey while the steady Zhang made a par to move to the final.
Zhang, the No. 1 overall seed, said she was struggling with her swing mechanics and attributed it partly to fatigue from a long week in the sweltering heat.
“I feel really accomplished because of how I played in that circumstance,” Zhang said. “[Saturday] I’m just going to go out there and just play my game again.”
Zhang said she has played 36-hole matches before and her approach is to be patient and not get down on herself when she hits a bad shot.
Davis has been making the hour commute from her Southern Maryland home and has had some wake-up calls as early as 4:30 a.m. The Saturday tee time is 6:30 a.m., and she hoped to rest up for the showdown with Zhang.
“I’m going to eat something, get to bed as early as I can and go out there with some energy tomorrow,” Davis said.
