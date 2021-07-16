Hines-Ike, in his first MLS season after five overseas, will also miss matches against the Chicago Fire, New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew and CF Montreal. The earliest he could return is Aug. 15 at Nashville SC, though United has not disclosed the severity of the injury or a recovery timetable.
The team has been waiting to learn whether he would require surgery, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Hines-Ike, 26, was hurt in the 7-1 victory over Toronto FC on July 3 at Audi Field and did not play in three subsequent nonleague games.
He has started 11 of 12 regular season matches, is second behind Julian Gressel in minutes played and scored a sensational goal in the opener against New York City FC.
Since conceding seven goals over two matches in May, United (5-6-1) has allowed five in the past eight outings.
Hines-Ike’s injury leaves United without two starting defenders. Donovan Pines is with the U.S. national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup for up to 16 more days.
The absences come, however, as center back Steven Birnbaum returns to active duty after missing the first three months with an ankle injury. Birnbaum logged 45 and 60 minutes in the Capital Cup victories over Costa Rica’s Alajuelense.
United Coach Hernán Losada said Thursday that Birnbaum is ready for league matches. With three games in nine days, however, “We need to be careful we managed the [playing] loads, not only for him but all the players,” Losada said. “We need to rotate; I don’t like much rotation but I don’t have a choice.”
Birnbaum, a starter for much of his prior seven seasons in Washington, said “those friendly games couldn’t have come at a better time. Getting my sea legs under me felt great. If the team needs me, I’m there and I’m ready to rock.”
With Hines-Ike and Pines unavailable, Losada seems likely to start Andy Najar and Birnbaum or Tony Alfaro at the outside positions and Birnbaum or Frédéric Brillant in the middle. Joseph Mora, a left back, is also an option.
