While 11 of the final top 12 that week in southeast England either had won a major title or would later — Norman, Langer, Nick Faldo, Corey Pavin, Ernie Els, Paul Lawrie, Nick Price, Fred Couples, Wayne Grady, Scott Simpson and Payne Stewart — this time they’ve got six major winners in the top 16 (and four in the top six), with the future unknowable as ever for the others. Some of the contenders on Friday even shot 64s, Norman’s magic score from that day in 1993 and yore.
Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, led by two after Friday, a set of words with an extraordinary plausibility given recent-years majors. He stood 11 under par after his 64 Thursday and his 65 on Friday, rewriting the two-round Open record even as he said in a news conference in Sandwich, England, “Yeah, I only heard that when I walked in, so I wasn’t aware of what it even was before.”
Morikawa, the 2020 PGA champion and still an unfair 24 years old, shot 64 to rocket up to 9 under par before Oosthuizen caught him later, and said of his very first Open, “Yeah, I wouldn’t be here through these two rounds if I hadn’t played last week at [the] Scottish.” (He finished 15 shots back there but learned much.)
Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, 2015 U.S. Open champion and 2017 British Open champion, got to 8 under with his 67 and said, “I was eyeing a lower number than what I finished at, as Louis is showing.”
Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion and 2020 Masters champion, rolled into contention at 7 under par after a 65 and said, “Yeah, obviously I feel like I’m in a good position heading into the weekend.”
And Koepka and Rahm, winners of four and one majors, respectively, hovered at 5 under par after Koepka shot 66 and Rahm, who won the sport’s most recent major at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, matched Morikawa’s 64.
The course persisted as something of a lamb in weather that qualified as anti-appalling, even as it’s clearly a lamb that can reward established greatness. Mingled with the bright lights were the South African Dylan Frittelli and the onrushing Texan Scottie Scheffler at 7 under par, and five guys at 6 under par, including Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who shot another of those 64s and told reporters, “I think I’ll take 64 any day, even playing with my friends.”
Presumably that would smoke his friends.
All headed toward a weekend rich in themes, from Oosthuizen’s habitual contention — six runners-up in majors after that one title — to Morikawa’s constructive thinking to Spieth’s continuing attempt to climb from a slump that proved long enough to reiterate golf’s meanness even toward kind souls.
Oosthuizen, 38, who grew up on a farm near the south coast of South Africa and benefited from Els’s development program, placed second at the last two majors, and his penchant for almost getting there can coax one of those arcane discussions, inscrutable or intolerable to normal people, about whether it indicates some tiny flaw.
“I don’t know,” he told reporters Friday. “I think in a few of them, I needed to play just that little bit better coming down the stretch. U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, that wasn’t the easiest golf course to go the last five, six holes trying to get birdie. You were sort of just playing making pars, and obviously Jon [Rahm] finished with those two unbelievable putts he made [on Nos. 17 and 18], and all of a sudden now I’m chasing.”
After reaping his lead from a three-hole stretch (Nos. 12-14) on Friday with two birdies and one eagle, Oosthuizen said of those past majors, “It’s just I don’t think I would have done a lot different in a lot of them.”
Morikawa, who grew up near the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles, told some gory golf details. He had changed both the faces on three clubs and the manner in which he putts. It could cause shuddering around the world but, asked if it had made him “uneasy,” Morikawa said, “Not really.”
Of course.
The Cal business major had shown again a fearlessness about changing, quite something for a youngster best known for a great-big blast of an eagle (at No. 16 at Harding Park in San Francisco at that PGA). In the run-up to his first Open, he had changed the blades from P730 to P7MC on the clubs he adores most, irons Nos. 7-9 — with No. 8 his favorite, but don’t tell Nos. 7 and 9 — and he had changed his long-range putting from saw grip to conventional.
While some golfing listeners might have swooned or fainted from the minutiae, Morikawa said, “Putting, yeah, had to take some getting used to, but trust me, the saw grip was not working from outside 30 feet. I would have left everything 10 feet short. I had to change. Sometimes you just have to change.”
His 64 brimmed with seven birdies from putting distances telltale of an irons maestro: two, three, four, six, six, 15 and 25 feet.
Spieth, whose win this year at the Texas Open became his first since the 2017 Open up at Birkdale in England’s northwest, earned himself the chance to put some mighty punctuation upon his renaissance at the haggard age of 27.
After three birdies in his first four holes and then two more plus two bogeys from the rest, he said, “I just didn’t stay focused like I was early in the round. Wasn’t very sharp. It’s an easy solution for tomorrow.”
When he and Morikawa led the board before Oosthuizen passed both, it looked like the weekend might bring one of those emblems of an unforgiving reality: how if you falter some by age 27, there’s always some younger pup waiting to make your recovery even harder. Instead, it wound up with three story arcs up ahead of the rest, but a whole bunch of might on the chase.
Read more from Post Sports: