The Cal business major had shown again a fearlessness about changing, quite something for a youngster best known for a great-big blast of an eagle (at No. 16 at Harding Park in San Francisco at that PGA). In the run-up to his first Open, he had changed the blades from P730 to P7MC on the clubs he adores most, irons Nos. 7-9 — with No. 8 his favorite, but don’t tell Nos. 7 and 9 — and he had changed his long-range putting from saw grip to conventional.