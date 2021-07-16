Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey has chosen not to move guard CJ McCollum and has resisted going all-in for a marquee player via trade, leaving Lillard without an all-star teammate since LaMarcus Aldridge left via free agency after the 2015 season. Persistent injuries to key players have only increased the burden on Lillard, who averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season. Portland has lost in the first round of the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. The Blazers have reached the Western Conference finals once but gotten no further since Lillard arrived in Portland in 2012.