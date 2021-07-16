Santangelo is employed by MASN, which asked him about the allegations when it learned of them. Santangelo denied wrongdoing, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. He has also denied the allegations publicly.
Although Santangelo is not an MLB employee, MASN asked MLB for investigative help. The league has its own Department of Investigations, which handles allegations against its own players, and offered it to MASN to assist in this one.
The Nationals have distanced themselves from Santangelo throughout the process, going so far as to turn him away from the stadium in early May. In the aftermath, in which MASN and the Nationals traded statements, the network suggested the team was rushing to judgment by revoking its approval to have Santangelo broadcast its games.
“MASN takes any such allegation seriously, which is why we immediately notified MLB,” a MASN spokesman said in a statement at the time. “Especially when dealing with anonymous and uncorroborated allegations, due process to protect the privacy of all involved is critical. That’s why it was so surprising that the Nationals would be so public in their accusations, even as MLB continues its investigation.”
