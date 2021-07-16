“I would look at the criteria of greatest block of all time based off of difficulty of the block and then time and score. I think obviously LeBron’s time and score probably has the edge in that situation because of when it was and helped them literally win a championship that game,” Connaughton said. “But I think the difference between the time and score difference and then the difficulty of the block difference, gives the edge to Giannis just because a chase-down block, you have a little bit more of an ability to read, and obviously it’s a great block and we’re talking about two of the greatest blocks of all time and I don’t want to discredit that block.”