Asked about these conditions, an MLB official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so as to freely discuss the situation, did not dispute that minor league pay is low. He admitted that while the reorganization of the minors under MLB’s purview has led to as much as a $500 per month increase in some players’ salaries, part of the idea behind eliminating teams was to reduce the number of players in each system and therefore accelerate the pace at which players could learn if they really had a shot at the big leagues.