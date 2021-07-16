Not until Congress passed the Curt Flood Act of 1998 did Major League Baseball players receive the same antitrust protection as their peers in other sports, as the act stated that antitrust provisions would apply to “organized professional major league baseball relating to or affecting employment of major league baseball players to play baseball at the major league level to the same extent that such laws apply to such conduct of any other professional sports business affecting interstate commerce.”
But those rulings and measures deal specifically with Major League players. Minor league players are not protected from wage fixing by the Curt Flood Act. They do not collectively bargain, as there is no incentive for Major League Baseball to encourage unionization. So while baseball’s antitrust exemption no longer allows for suppression of major league wages, at least beyond what players collectively bargain for, it does allows owners to collude in ways that help limit the salaries of minor league players.
In 2014, minor leaguers filed suit against MLB, arguing that the clubs’ collusion to suppress wages constituted a violation of antitrust laws. That case, Miranda v. Selig, was appealed to the Ninth Circuit — a step below the Supreme Court — where a three-judge panel decided to uphold precedent. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
“They basically said, we just don't want to deal with this,” said Sam Ehrlich, a professor of sports law at Boise State University who filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court ahead of its decision in NCAA v. Alston earlier this month.
That unanimous decision, in which the Supreme Court declared that the NCAA’s practice of limiting benefits paid to student-athletes “extinguishes the free market in which individuals can otherwise obtain fair compensation for their work,” included shots at baseball’s antitrust exemption, too.
But Ehrlich said he doesn’t read that decision as a sure signal that the Supreme Court will be coming for the antitrust exemption soon.
“I feel like if they if they were going to do it, they would have done it a long time ago,” Ehrlich said. “It’s already been heard by the Supreme Court, and each time the Supreme Court said, we’re just not going to overturn it. We’re going to let Congress deal with it if Congress wants to.”