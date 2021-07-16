In almost any other industry, collusion among owners to suppress wages would be a violation of antitrust laws. But in 1922, in a case known as Federal Baseball v. National League, the Supreme Court ruled that the Sherman Antitrust Act did not apply to baseball because baseball did not qualify as interstate commerce. The court never gave the same exemption to any other sport, though it did affirm the decision in a 1953 case, Toolson v. New York Yankees, allowing Major League Baseball to continue controlling player wages and futures through the reserve clause.