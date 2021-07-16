Sherman, 33, appeared in King County District Court on Friday for arraignment on the five charges, which are all punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or up to one year. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief.
The first two charges stem from an earlier incident Wednesday morning, after police said Sherman drunkenly crashed his SUV in a construction zone before heading to his in-laws’ home. Police later released surveillance footage showing Sherman at the home appearing to demand that his father-in-law, Raymond Moss, open the door after trying to force it open himself.
Sherman, who played for the San Francisco 49ers the past three seasons, was arrested after police in Redmond, Wash., said they received a 911 call that was placed at around 1:49 a.m. The call was made by the occupants of a home who said that a family member who did not reside there was trying to break in. Officers said they responded to the call and made contact with Sherman, who physically resisted attempts to take him into custody before a police canine was deployed to assist. Sherman and an officer suffered what the police called minor injuries, and Sherman was released after being treated for injuries to his lower leg and ankle, then was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.
Authorities said Sherman was being investigated for felony burglary domestic violence. By Thursday evening, following his release from the King County jail, the charge had been downgraded to misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Police said the domestic violence component was related to Sherman’s relationship with the occupants of the home — Sherman’s in-laws, according to the Seattle Times — not because of any physical assault.
Sherman was drafted by Seattle out of Stanford in 2011 and played for the Seahawks until 2017, helping the team win a Super Bowl as part of its “Legion of Boom” defense.