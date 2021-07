Sherman, who played for the San Francisco 49ers the past three seasons, was arrested after police in Redmond, Wash., said they received a 911 call that was placed at around 1:49 a.m. The call was made by the occupants of a home who said that a family member who did not reside there was trying to break in. Officers said they responded to the call and made contact with Sherman, who physically resisted attempts to take him into custody before a police canine was deployed to assist. Sherman and an officer suffered what the police called minor injuries, and Sherman was released after being treated for injuries to his lower leg and ankle, then was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.