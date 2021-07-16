The Nationals placed Castro on the restricted list a month ago but did not disclose the reason for his absence. At the time, the team said Castro left the team to deal with a family matter.
That matter is separate from the one that led Castro to be placed on leave, according to a person familiar with the situation, who said the accusations against Castro are in reference to an incident that happened months ago.
The Nationals face the San Diego Padres on Friday night in Washington.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.