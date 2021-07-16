The former University of Virginia standout continued to make a strong impression Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., scoring twice during a 6-1 victory over Martinique in the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Dike, 21, not only finished his opportunities; he displayed the tools needed for the rigors of the regional qualifiers, a 14-game sprint starting in September. Other strikers under consideration include Josh Sargent, Jordan Siebatcheu and Gyasi Zardes.
Dike’s stock has been rising since the spring, when he went on loan from MLS’s Orlando City to Barnsley and almost led the English second-flight club to Premier League promotion. He rejoined Orlando this summer but could be transferred to a European club in the coming weeks.
The United States (2-0-0) clinched a quarterfinal berth and on Sunday will face Canada (2-0-0) for first place in Group B. Canada needs only a draw to win the group.
Berhalter has made no secret about using the Gold Cup as a proving ground rather than going all out for the regional title. The aim, he said, is to test less experienced players and expand the player pool before the qualifiers begin.
His roster selections and lineup decisions have reflected it. After the Americans labored to a 1-0 victory over Haiti on Sunday, Berhalter made seven lineup changes and afforded first international starts to five players.
The group included German-based forward Matthew Hoppe, 20; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio, 19; and Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson, 24, an Alexandria native and former University of Maryland standout.
Hoppe, a revelation at Schalke in the Bundesliga last season, made his U.S. debut.
The only starting holdovers were goalkeeper Matt Turner and defenders Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson.
The average age of the starters was just over 23 and their average appearances for the senior squad five. Only Zimmerman, the captain, and midfielder Cristian Roldan had more than 10 caps.
For Martinique (0-2-0), the Gold Cup is as big as it gets. The island is an overseas territory of France and, because it’s not recognized by FIFA, Les Martinino is not eligible for the World Cup. It is, however, free to participate in the Gold Cup and Caribbean Cup.
Most of the squad plays professionally in Martinique but five compete in Europe and four have made 50 or more international appearances.
The Americans set the tone through possession and high pressure on Martinique’s back line.
The first goal came in the 14th minute when Hoppe drove a left-side cross to the edge of the six-yard box, where Dike angled a seven-yard header into the far side of the net.
Nine minutes later, Hoppe made a back-heel pass in the box to Busio for a 15-yard blast off the crossbar. Dike beat goalkeeper Gilles Meslien to the rebound and nodded it toward the target.
In a desperate attempt to steer the ball away, retreating defender Samuel Camille knocked it into the net for an own goal.
Pressure continued after halftime, and Robinson extended the lead in the 50th minute with a header from close range, assisted by Williamson.
Nine minutes later, Roldan worked a combination with Dike, who exhibited strength, speed and touch in scoring his second goal. He beat one defender, then another, then chipped the ball over the advancing Meslien.
Martinique answered in the 64th minute on Emmanuel Rivière’s penalty kick, which followed a foul by substitute Kellyn Acosta, a central midfielder playing right wing back.
Zardes, Dike’s replacement, answered in the 70th, and Nicholas Gioacchini added a 90th-minute goal.
Notes: D.C. United defender Donovan Pines (Maryland) made his U.S. debut in the 79th minute. … Reggie Cannon and United’s Paul Arriola, who are among Berhalter’s top players, were not in uniform because of hamstring ailments. Cannon, a right back, has missed both matches, and Arriola, a winger, left after 14 minutes Sunday. Their status for Sunday’s match remains unclear.
CANADA 4, HAITI 1: In Kansas City, Kan., Cyle Larin scored in each half as the Canadians rolled to a second consecutive three-goal victory. Stephen Eustáquio and Junior Hoilett also scored against the Haitians (0-2-0), who trailed by just one goal until the 74th minute when Larin scored his second.