“The big thing is we’ve got to be able to facilitate the opportunity for these guys to understand,” Rivera told reporters at the time. “There’s a lot of messaging that’s out there. They get it on Twitter, and some of it is good, some of it is bad. I’m not sure if these guys watch the news as much as I do and try to gather enough information, but we are really trying to help them because if we can get to that herd immunity we can really cut it loose and really be able to spend time with each other.”