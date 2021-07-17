He and Morikawa and Spieth had just spent the third round tangled at the top, bouncing in and out of the lead as the scores cooled some and the three of them shot 69, 68 and 69. Spieth, the three-time major winner, 2017 British Open champion and former world No. 1 who dipped to No. 92 before making it back to his current No. 23, lurked right up there with the other two until bogeying his way out of the place on the closing two holes, with the kind of bunny par miss on No. 18 that turns up in REM nightmares.