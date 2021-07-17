That thought can’t enter the fray, either, so Oosthuizen at 12 under par and Morikawa at 11 under will form the final pairing again Sunday. That’s even after Oosthuizen birdied the par-3 16th on Saturday with a tee shot right out of a sonnet to six feet, then later told reporters at Royal St. George’s, “It felt like it was a Sunday afternoon, really, when I made the putt and I was taking the lead.”
It wasn’t, and that’s mean old life and mean old golf.
So Oosthuizen will have to conquer not only that calendar detail but the others lurking behind Morikawa: famed Texan Jordan Spieth at 9 under, Canadian Corey Conners and 25-year-old Texan Scottie Scheffler at 8 under, and three pursuers at 7 under — South African Dylan Frittelli, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Spaniard Jon Rahm, who just won the U.S. Open a few minutes ago. At least top-ranked Dustin Johnson and the great Brooks Koepka had the decency to struggle after looking menacing Friday, shooting 73 and 72, respectively, to fall to 4 and 3 under, respectively.
“Go one better,” Oosthuizen recommended for himself. “You know, finishing second isn’t great, so I will play my heart out tomorrow and see if I can lift the claret jug again.”
Technically, finishing second repeatedly is great in this crowd, but everybody gets Oosthuizen’s point, just as everybody gets that the universe owes Oosthuizen nothing. “No,” he said. “No, no.”
He and Morikawa and Spieth had just spent the third round tangled at the top, bouncing in and out of the lead as the scores cooled some and the three of them shot 69, 68 and 69. Spieth, the three-time major winner, 2017 British Open champion and former world No. 1 who dipped to No. 92 before making it back to his current No. 23, lurked right up there with the other two until bogeying his way out of the place on the closing two holes, with the kind of bunny par miss on No. 18 that turns up in REM nightmares.
Morikawa didn’t look bound for the heights of the leader board when he visited some weeds near a fence somewhere near the green on No. 5, always a harsh turn of golf tourism on the British Isles. It caused a second bogey that deepened his plummet from an opening 9 under to 7 under and verging on see ya. From there, he righted the whole thing and then some. He birdied Nos. 7 and 8, and when his birdie from downtown on No. 13 whirled around the lip and plunked in, he stood at 10 under.
When Oosthuizen knocked in a bogey right then and there, Oosthuizen and Spieth stood tied at 11 under, with Morikawa barely behind.
Morikawa kept feasting. He banged his drive to a pristine fairway spot on the par-5 14th, then stood 254 yards away and did what he does pretty much better than all the players: hit an iron a long way onto the green. His lag putt did what lag putts are supposed to do, and he birdied from a trickle away, and the third day had three leaders.
He sinned no more from there but also birdied no more, and later he spoke of the 2020 PGA Championship in San Francisco, where he won in his debut at that event. “I think the biggest thing I can draw from the PGA is just knowing that I can get it done,” he said after the third day of his debut in this event.
He does lack “experience on links golf,” he said, “and pretty much all the highlights in my head are from this week,” and yet, “Thankfully, there are quite a few.” The Southern Californian schooled in northern California (at Cal) concluded, “It’s going to be grueling 18, but I look forward to it.”
Others stayed fairly close and chimed in.
Frittelli, who was educated at the School of Hook ’Em in Austin, said Oosthuizen is “going to take some catching in the form he’s in right now.” Scheffler, educated at that same rowdy place, said, “I think if I get off to a good start, I can get myself in the mix pretty quickly.” Conners, a math major from Kent State, assessed the idea of winning some major somewhere and said: “Well, in mathematical terms I feel like it’s likely. I feel ready.”
That’s a lot to ponder even atop Royal St. George’s and its diabolical pin placements Saturday, with more to come Sunday, but Oosthuizen has pondered such things again and again and again. He has a claret jug replica already on the farm he bought in Ocala, Fla., from his runaway win at the nirvana of all courses in 2010, as well as plenty of well-carried scars from the pratfalls of majors where he joined thicker contention, including two playoff defeats.
“I think all of us are just human to think of lifting the trophy, and that’s going to be in your mind,” he said. “But I think you just need to know it and how to handle it.”
The human part does play a role, even if the humane part does not.
