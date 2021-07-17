What you need to read about the NBA
The latest news:
• Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105 | Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108 | Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100 | Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103 | Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103
• NBA Finals schedule and playoff results
• Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Jordan, Russell and LeBron with an iconic NBA Finals defensive play
• The ‘essence’ of Monty Williams’s coaching style began with his high school coach
Analysis and perspective:
• Brewer: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been great. The Bucks need greater.
• Brewer: The Phoenix Suns have arrived. Don’t expect them to disappear anytime soon.
• Brewer: At the end of an agonizing NBA season, two survivors offer a new possibility
• The NBA at 75: From Mikan to LeBron, how the game has changed
• Rankings: The top 100 NBA players of 2021
Off-court culture:
• Shawn Kemp is lighting up Seattle again
• Blackistone: This forgotten star died without family. The sports world made sure his burial would be different.
• ‘Bubbleball’ excerpt: An inside look at how LeBron James and the Lakers celebrated their 2020 title
Newsletter: Sign up for Ben Golliver’s NBA Post UpShow More