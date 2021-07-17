But here, with all eyes on him and the game in the balance, Phoenix’s reliable leader stumbled badly. After using a screen to free himself from Holiday, Paul attempted to evade Giannis Antetokounmpo by crossing over from his left to his right. Antetokounmpo swiped at him, but Paul lost his balance on his own, falling to the court as Holiday corralled the loose ball and took off in the other direction. Paul returned to his feet in time to see Khris Middleton finish a layup that helped Milwaukee seal a 109-103 comeback win Wednesday.