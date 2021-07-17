The riverside demons, though, were not done with the visitors from Washington, and the disappointment was all too familiar: a 2-1 defeat.
The Union shattered the deadlock on Kacper Przybylko’s 83rd-minute goal. On the play, United defender Steven Birnbaum, making his season debut after a nine-month rehabilitation, appeared to reinjure his left ankle, a potentially devastating setback for the club’s captain.
Moments later, thunderstorms sent players rushing to the locker rooms. After a 113-minute delay, then the last four minutes of regulation and five of stoppage time, D.C. (5-7-1) was saddled with its eighth consecutive defeat at the suburban venue.
In its first league match since setting a club scoring record in a 7-1 victory over Toronto FC on July 3, United encountered resistance from a better opponent in a stadium that has been unkind. The last D.C. victory in Chester came in May 2014 and, since then, it has not even salvaged a draw.
Philadelphia (6-3-5) beat United for the second time this season and extended its unbeaten streak in the series to 10 (9-0-1). United fell to 1-5-1 on the road with seven goals scored.
Both teams were without several key players. United lost defender Brendan Hines-Ike to a hip injury for at least six matches, while Kevin Paredes, a starting wing back, was held out with hamstring tightness and backup striker Ola Kamara (team-high five goals) missed the game because of a family matter.
Winger Paul Arriola and defender Donovan Pines remain with the U.S. national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup. The Union was without three Jamaican Gold Cup players and was down to its third goalkeeper (MLS veteran Joe Bendik) because of Andre Blake’s absence (Jamaica) and Matt Freese’s red-card suspension.
United welcomed back Birnbaum, who, after playing in two nonleague games, started in central defense.
D.C. began with great promise, finding space in the attacking third and falling one touch short of clear opportunities in the box. The bright outlook was short-lived.
In the 11th minute, United was caught with too many players committed to the attack. The Union countered quickly. From midfield, Alejandro Bedoya delivered a long ball toward Daniel Gazdag.
United’s Andy Najar, the right back, pinched inside to provide cover, leaving his territory exposed. If he did not intervene on the pass, D.C. would be in big trouble. He didn’t get there.
Gazdag touched the ball to Sergio Santos alone on the back side for a one-on-one finish past Bill Hamid.
Philadelphia maintained pressure and Hamid made a tremendous reflex save on Santos’s header.
Then the injuries hit, forcing Coach Hernán Losada to make two changes in two minutes. Already treated once, midfielder Russell Canouse went down again and could not continue. Moses Nyeman, 17, entered. Forward Adrien Pérez was assisted off the field and Yordy Reyna came on.
United threatened in the 38th minute on Yamil Asad’s one-timer deep in the box, but Bendik raised his left arm quickly enough to deflect the ball off the crossbar.
Unexpectedly, the match took a turn shortly after intermission. United played a short corner to Reyna moving away from the goal. Santos stepped on his right foot. The D.C. player fell. Referee Alex Chilowicz pointed to the spot.
Asad converted in the 51st minute for his second goal of the year.
Three minutes later, the Union was awarded a penalty kick, but after video review of Júnior Moreno’s challenge on Leon Flach, the call was reversed. Moreno had poked away the ball before making light contact with Flach.
United benefited from video replay again in the 70th minute after Santos gained position on Asad and Hamid deep in the box and redirected Przybylko’s entry ball. Santos, though, was a shade offside, and the goal was disallowed.
United had no recourse in the 83rd minute. It was caught again with too many players pressed forward. Flach sprung Santos with a long ball. Santos cut back on Birnbaum in the box, then crossed to Przybylko for a low shot past the sprawling Hamid.
Birnbaum remained down, reaching for his ankle. He could not continue.
A few minutes later, storms descended and the field and stands were cleared. Upon resumption, United did not test Bendik, and another sad bus ride home awaited.
Notes: United will visit the Chicago Fire on Wednesday and host the New York Red Bulls next Sunday. ... Midfielder Edison Flores, who strained a hamstring in late May, remains unavailable.
