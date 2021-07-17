At Loudoun Valley, Joan Hunter coached her teams to 18 state titles and individual runners to 10 national championships. Drew Hunter was one of those runners, and he gained national notoriety after breaking the U.S. high school record in the mile in 2016.
In the past 18 months, though, Joan Hunter said she missed out a bit on traveling and consistent competitive meets. Those typical charms were replaced in part by virtual training sessions and time devoted to adhering to coronavirus protocols, such as tracking every athlete’s temperature at practice.
The Hunters left the school in June after the Vikings boys’ and girls’ teams won the Class 4 championships in Lynchburg.
“It just became incredibly draining and ended up stealing some of the joy of coaching, and we just really felt like we needed a break,” Hunter said. Marc Hunter is expected to join Tinman Elite in a business and training capacity at a later date.
Tinman Elite parted with founder and coach Tom “Tinman” Schwartz in early March (the split was not amicable, according to reports). The staff asked Hunter for help with its training program, and within a few months both sides agreed she should be coach.
At the professional level, teams are built to train athletes for individual accolades, and through four years, Tinman runners have done so. Tinman Elite name holds weight in the running world and has nearly 77,000 followers on Instagram.
Hunter specializes in injury prevention and describes herself as a “hands-on” coach, which she said made her a logical fit for the 13-person team that has multiple runners still healing from various injuries.
“I’m really excited about actually being able to work with a smaller group,” Hunter said. She added Tinman Elite hopes to form a women’s team in the coming year.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of working with higher-level athletes who have big goals. I had plenty of dedicated high school kids, but it’s a new challenge.”
Loudoun Valley named former Millbrook coach Kevin Shirk its next leader of the track and field program last month.
