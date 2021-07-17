Others sprinted to the gates in center field as word of an incident spread. The public address announcer advised fans to stay put until the situation was resolved. That’s when a large number of people rushed the field with hopes of staying safe in the dugout.
They were sent back to the stands by security guards, and the ballpark was emptied by 10:15 p.m., about 45 minutes after the shooting occurred.
The Nationals announced the game was halted and would not resume Saturday night.
Christine Welton could just watch in shock as fans sprinted out of the stadium. Seated above home plate and unsure what was happening, she figured the best thing to do was stay put.
“But once people were stampeding behind us, we immediately got down,” said Welton, 18. “We didn’t know what was happening.”
Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff contributed to this report, which is a developing story and will be updated.