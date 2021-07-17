On Saturday, after his manager spoke with reporters, Strasburg walked to right field with an inflatable exercise ball under his left arm. For his first handful of throws with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez, Strasburg kept the exercise ball tucked between his armpit and side. After that, he kept throwing with Martinez, not near 100 percent, and was filmed by video assistant Kenny Diaz. He shot Strasburg’s mechanics from straight on, as if Diaz were at third base, then moved to behind the 32-year-old right-hander. Greg Barajas, one of the team’s athletic trainers, monitored the session.