Even as the match neared its end, Davis continued to smile broadly while interacting with her caddie and enjoying support from a gallery that cheered one of the more unlikely finalists. Davis, 18, had to qualify in June at Columbia just to earn a spot in the field of 156, shooting a 74 to secure the third and final slot. She finished stroke play at the championship as one of three competitors to shoot even par or better, trailing only the top-seeded Zhang, who set a course record Tuesday at 8-under 62, and China’s Xin Kou.