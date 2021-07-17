After a weather delay that lasted 3 hours 15 minutes, Zhang completed her 6-and-4 triumph by hitting the flagstick at the 32nd hole and then sinking a five-footer for a birdie to defeat Davis, a recent graduate of North Point High whose home in White Plains, Md., is roughly an hour from the course.
“Coming into the week, everyone just expects you to play well,” Zhang said after hoisting the championship trophy during a ceremony on the 14th green. “It feels really great that they have really high standards for me, but you really have to know golf is a difficult sport.”
Zhang’s victory came less than a year after she won the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville. Zhang, 18, is the first player in USGA history to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur the year before claiming the Girls’ Junior, which is open to players who have not turned 19 by July 17.
Saturday’s win was Zhang’s 15th in 16 matches at USGA championships. Her only loss was to Yuka Saso, the reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion, in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Girls’ Junior.
Zhang needed two extra holes Friday to beat Mexico’s Paula Miranda on the tight and hilly layout that hosted the U.S. Open 100 years ago. No such drama unfolded in Saturday’s final despite a weather delay issued at 2 p.m., moments after Davis extended the match with a par at the 31st hole. Zhang had made a bogey for just the second time in the championship match at that 160-yard par-3.
At that point, Davis was 5 down with five holes to play; Zhang had won three of four from Nos. 23 through 26 to go 6 up and claim her largest lead. Then came the delay, during which Zhang had time to think about her strategy on the 14th hole, where she landed her drive 138 yards from the hole.
She pulled out a pitching wedge and smacked her approach directly at the pin. The ball caromed off it and settled to the right. Davis only could chuckle at her opponent’s execution.
“What are you going to do about it?” said Davis, who as a finalist earned a spot in next month’s U.S. Women’s Amateur at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y. “You can’t do anything about it. It would have been amazing if she holed out. Then I knew she was going to make birdie from that because she makes everything.”
Even as the match neared its end, Davis continued to smile broadly while interacting with her caddie and enjoying support from a gallery that cheered one of the more unlikely finalists. Davis, 18, had to qualify in June at Columbia just to earn a spot in the field of 156, shooting a 74 to secure the third and final slot. She finished stroke play at the championship as one of three competitors to shoot even par or better, trailing only the top-seeded Zhang, who set a course record Tuesday at 8-under 62, and China’s Xin Kou.
In Wednesday’s round of 64 to open the match-play portion of the event, Davis, the third seed, produced the most memorable shot of the tournament during her first playoff hole against Chloe Johnson. Facing a 75-yard approach at the 369-yard par-4 No. 1, Davis used a 60-degree wedge to land her ball roughly a foot below the hole before it bounced and disappeared into the cup for an eagle, triggering a wild celebration that included her parents as well as her future college coach, Tennessee’s Diana Cantu. It was the only time Davis led during the match.
“This entire week has been unbelievable,” Davis said. “I kind of surprised myself getting to this point, but at the same time, I knew what I was capable of, and it feels amazing to have reached that and been able to play to my potential this week.
“I played a great match today. Rose just played better.”
