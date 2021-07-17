Problem is, it’s difficult to be on the cutting edge when the mission involves holding together a situation with limited upside. Westbrook, the triple-double maestro, finished his first season in D.C. in a fabulous manner. But the Wizards still lost easily in the first round of the playoffs. Westbrook turns 33 in November, and the Wizards owe him more than $91 million over the next two seasons. After 13 years in the NBA, he’s unlikely to change in a dramatic way, and looking at it from his perspective, why would he? He’s a surefire Hall of Famer with time to add to his credentials. His way works, but he specializes in playing a two-man game that doesn’t allow room for the Wizards’ young players to explore their talent.